Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Credit Suisse plans to appeal money-laundering verdict

06/27/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

BERLIN (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Monday it would appeal a landmark decision by Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court to convict the bank and a former employee of failing to prevent money-laundering.

The court fined Credit Suisse 2 million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) after finding it did not do enough to prevent an alleged Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang from laundering profits through the bank from 2004 to 2008.

"Credit Suisse is continuously testing its anti-money laundering framework and has been strengthening it over time, in accordance with evolving regulatory standards," the bank said in a statement in response to the decision.

($1 = 0.9595 Swiss francs)

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33aBruised biotech investors focus on firms with more advanced products
RE
08:32aG7 : we will stand with Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'
RE
08:32aVoyager Digital to Pursue Recovery of More Than $768 Million From 3AC
DJ
08:27aVoyager digital says three arrows capital failed to make payment…
RE
08:27aVoyager digital says issuing default notice to three arrows capi…
RE
08:26aMalaysia palm oil millers halt production as CPO prices plummet
RE
08:21aCredit Suisse plans to appeal money-laundering verdict
RE
08:12aG7 : we will stand with Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'
RE
08:11aMajority Black-owned MaC Venture Capital raises $203 million in second fund
RE
08:09aA 'DEFAULT' WHEN FLUSH WITH CASH : Five signs Russia ain't sinking yet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
3NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
4Kalera - Last day of trading in Kalera S.A.'s shares on Euronext Growth..
5AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS