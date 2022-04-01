Log in
Credit derivatives determinations committee asked question regarding Russian Railways

04/01/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee said on Friday a market participant asked to decide whether a "failure to pay credit event" has happened with respect to state-owned Russian Railways.

Specifically, the potential issue is linked to loan participation notes due 2026 issued by RZD Capital to finance a loan of 250 million Swiss francs to Russian Railways.

Russian Railways said it had attempted to make interest payments due March 14 and was unable to due "to legal and regulatory compliance obligations within the correspondent banking network," according to an official notice https://www.six-group.com/de/products-services/the-swiss-stock-exchange/market-data/news-tools/official-notices.html#/notice-details/274279 posted by the SIX Swiss Exchange and referenced in the request to the committee.

The note traded near par to start the year and in the low 80s in the second half of February, before tanking below 50 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine late last month. On Friday, it closed at 11.

Raising the question starts a multi-pronged process in which holders of insurance against a default, or credit default swaps, could collect payment.

Markets have been focused on payments of Russian corporate debt and especially sovereign or semi-sovereign, given the limitations brought by the sanctions. The last time Russia defaulted on its foreign debt was over 100 years ago.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Diane Craft)


