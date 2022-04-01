Credit derivatives determinations committee asked question regarding Russian Railways

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - The Credit Derivatives
Determinations Committee said on Friday a market participant
asked to decide whether a "failure to pay credit event" has
happened with respect to state-owned Russian Railways.
Specifically, the potential issue is linked to loan
participation notes due 2026 issued by RZD Capital to finance a
loan of 250 million Swiss francs to Russian Railways.
Russian Railways said it had attempted to make interest
payments due March 14 and was unable to due "to legal and
regulatory compliance obligations within the correspondent
banking network," according to an official notice https://www.six-group.com/de/products-services/the-swiss-stock-exchange/market-data/news-tools/official-notices.html#/notice-details/274279
posted by the SIX Swiss Exchange and referenced in the request
to the committee.
The note traded near par to start the year and in the low
80s in the second half of February, before tanking below 50
after Russia's invasion of Ukraine late last month. On Friday,
it closed at 11.
Raising the question starts a multi-pronged process in which
holders of insurance against a default, or credit default swaps,
could collect payment.
Markets have been focused on payments of Russian corporate
debt and especially sovereign or semi-sovereign, given the
limitations brought by the sanctions. The last time Russia
defaulted on its foreign debt was over 100 years ago.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Diane Craft)