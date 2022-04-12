Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Credit determinations committee agrees to look into Russia's potential failure to pay

04/12/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Russian rouble coin and a U.S. dollar banknote in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) on Tuesday accepted a request to address the question of whether a potential failure to pay occurred on Russia's hard-currency bonds, possibly bringing payout on billions of dollars in default insurance a step closer.

Russia made a payment due on April 4 on two sovereign bonds in roubles rather than the dollars it was mandated to pay under the terms of the instruments.

Credit Default Swaps (CDS) are a way of insuring the buyer against exposure to specific risks, in this case Russia defaulting on its sovereign debt.

The process starts with a market participant, usually an investor who has bought such protection, asking the CDDC to decide whether a potential failure to pay event has happened.

The committee has accepted the request and has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday at 11 am GMT, according to its website.

Investment bank JPMorgan said in a note on Monday that there were currently $3.43 billion of net notional Russia CDS to be settled, including $2.48 billion from single name and the remainder from CDS indexes.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Alex Richardson and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.10% 131.54 Delayed Quote.-15.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.16% 85.3615 Delayed Quote.7.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pBiden announces waiver for summer E15 fuel sales
RE
05:49pGilbert Gottfried, boundary-pushing comedian, dead at 67
RE
05:49pCredit determinations committee agrees to look into Russia's potential failure to pay
RE
05:48pNew York lieutenant governor resigns after bribery charges
RE
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.12% to 92.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEuro Lost 0.52% to $1.0829 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pSterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3002 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pDollar Gains 0.004% to 125.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pPfizer's new CFO David Denton to get $1.25 million as annual base salary
RE
05:36pBusiest U.S. port sees record volume ahead of high-stakes labor talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St reverses gains, closes lower as aggressive Fed actions loom
2Nokia to exit the Russian market, no impact to financial outlook
3Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists- Reute..
4Construction chemicals maker Sika posts 20% jump in first-quarter sales
5Global stocks pare gains, bond yields slip on inflation data

HOT NEWS