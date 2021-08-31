Creditwest Bank : Bank launches new SWIFT-payments tracker in EUR and USD for clients

From September 1st, JSC "CREDITWEST BANK" is delighted to introduce the ability of tracking customer's outgoing SWIFT-payments in EUR and USD.

From now on, Bank's clients have the opportunity to receive complete information about the entire transaction chain. The introduction of the new service through the SWIFT GPI network was created to facilitate faster payments and receipt of payments in foreign currency, end-to-end tracking of funds at any point in their journey in real-time as well full visibility of payments to our clients.

You can find the current tariffs for connection to this service by the link here .

