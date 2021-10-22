Creditwest Bank : Signed memorandum of understanding and cooperation with Hungarian export-import bank

JSC "CREDITWEST BANK" and PLC "Hungarian Export-Import Bank" signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Cooperation.

The purpose of signing this Memorandum is the development of economic relations between Ukraine and Hungary, promotion of Hungarian investments in Ukraine and support of foreign trade operations between the countries.

In the framework of the signed Memorandum envisages setting out the general principles of cooperation in the area of provision of credit lines for financing joint investment projects of banks in Ukraine, financing and insurance export-import operations between Ukraine and Hungary, support of Hungarian investments in Ukraine.

