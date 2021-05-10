Crescendo Biologics : Further Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment of Dr Michael Booth as Chief Financial Officer

Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, targeted T cell enhancing therapeutics, today announces the appointment of Dr Michael Booth as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mike joins with over 20 years’ experience in corporate finance within the biopharmaceutical industry.

Mike joins Crescendo at an important stage of its development, following the initiation of its Phase Ia/Ib trial for Crescendo’s lead Humabody® programme, CB307, a first-in-class PSMA x CD137 T cell enhancer. Mike will be responsible for Crescendo’s financial strategy and reporting, as well as global investor relations.

Prior to joining Crescendo, Mike served as Division Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Responsibility at Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY). Before that, he was Senior Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs at Algeta ASA, where he was responsible for corporate communications and capital markets strategies. Prior to Algeta, Mike was Managing Director at The Trout Group, where he helped build the European client base of biotech and healthcare companies, delivering strategic and investor relations consultancy services. He has also held pan-European biotechnology equity research roles at Canaccord, Bank of America, and UBS Investment Bank. Mike earned his DPhil in Neuroscience from the University of Oxford and graduated from the University of St Andrews with a BSc in Psychology.

“We are delighted to welcome Mike to the team. His proven track record and wide-ranging financial expertise and relationships will be crucial as Crescendo enters its next phase of growth.” commented Theodora Harold, CEO of Crescendo. “We now have a highly experienced team in place, committed to progressing our pipeline of innovative, first-in-class, T cell enhancing programmes. I am confident Mike will add tremendous value as Crescendo looks to achieve its full potential.”

Dr Michael Booth, CFO of Crescendo, said: “Crescendo is an ambitious company with a unique platform and an innovative pipeline of T cell enhancing therapeutics. This is a very exciting time to join the team, given that the first clinical trial for CB307, the lead Humabody® programme, is now underway.”

About Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a private, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, targeted T cell enhancing Humabody® therapeutics.

Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel half-life extended CD137 x PSMA Humabody® for the selective activation of tumour-specific T cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment. CB307 is designed to achieve a longer lasting anticancer effect whilst avoiding systemic toxicity.

The Company’s ability to develop multi-functional Humabody® therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human V H domain building blocks (Humabody® V H ). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody®-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.

Beyond Crescendo’s proprietary pipeline, the Company has a global, multi-target discovery and development collaboration with Takeda, a clinical development partnership with Cancer Research UK and an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Zai Lab.

Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.

