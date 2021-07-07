Log in
Crescendo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

07/07/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, targeted T cell enhancing therapeutics, today announces that senior members of the executive team will be participating at the following events. They look forward to meeting investors to discuss the Company’s business strategy, technology, discovery platform and development programmes.

  • William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021, 14-15 July 2021
    Participation in Panel II – Moving Beyond Monoclonals: The Potential of Multispecific Therapies on 14 July at 11:20 am EDT, 4:20 pm BST
  • Solebury Trout & Venrock's 5th Annual EU Investor Tour, 14 July 2021
    Presentation at 11:15 am EDT, 4:15 pm BST
  • LifeSci Private Company Summer Symposium 2021, 21 July 2021
    Fireside chat at 9:25 am EDT, 2:25 pm BST
  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, 10 August 2021
    Fireside chat at 11:30 am EDT, 4:30 pm BST

If you would like to meet the team at these events, please contact the Company via email at investors@crescendobiologics.com.

Please refer to individual conference websites for further information and updated schedules.

-Ends-

About Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a private, clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, targeted T cell enhancing Humabody® therapeutics.

Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel half-life extended CD137 x PSMA Humabody® for the selective activation of tumour-specific T cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment. CB307 is designed to achieve a longer lasting anti-cancer effect whilst avoiding systemic toxicity, and the clinical programme for CB307 is underway in patients with PSMA positive solid tumours.

The Company’s ability to develop multi-functional Humabody® therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody® VH). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody®-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.

Beyond Crescendo’s proprietary pipeline, the Company has a global, multi-target discovery and development collaboration with Takeda; a clinical development partnership with Cancer Research UK; and an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Zai Lab, the product candidate of which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.

For more information, please visit www.crescendobiologics.com and follow @HUMABODY.


© Business Wire 2021
