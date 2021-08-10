Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crescent European Specialty Lending Announces Unitranche Financing & Equity Co-Investment for Management Buyout of Texecom Ltd Supported By LDC

08/10/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided unitranche financing and an equity co-investment to support the management buyout of Texecom Ltd, which was supported by LDC, the U.K.-based private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Lancashire, Texecom is the leading manufacturer of intruder alarm systems in the U.K. with an installed global base of more than one million alarm systems. The company predominantly provides solutions for commercial and industrial end customers and offers a full suite of security solutions including intrusion detection hardware (control systems, detectors, intrusion sounders, smart communicators) and digital services, as well as mass notification solutions used for fire evacuations and industrial safety applications.

“We believe that this financing represents an outstanding opportunity to support Texecom’s management team’s vision, and we are excited to work along with LDC to help the team drive growth and continue their remakable trajectory,” said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent’s European Specialty Lending strategy. “We are delighted to work with LDC again, having supported transactions involving ChargePoint Technology in 2017 and SRL Traffic Systems in 2019. This financing is another example of our ability to provide flexible capital solutions to leading private equity sponsors and market-leading companies.”

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent Capital Group is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston, London, and New York. With more than 85 investment professionals and approximately 180 employees, the firm invests at all levels of the capital structure, with a significant focus on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in senior bank loans, unitranche loans, high yield debt, mezzanine debt, and other private debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, Crescent Capital Group managed approximately $30 billion, with a relatively equal split between marketable securities and privately originated debt investments. For more information about Crescent Capital Group, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About LDC www.ldc.co.uk/pressrelease

  1. LDC is the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
  2. LDC has committed to invest £1.2bn in UK mid-market businesses over the next three years.
  3. LDC has a portfolio of 90 businesses across the UK, across a broad range of sectors including Construction & Property, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Retail & Consumer, TMT, Travel & Leisure and Support Services.
  4. LDC has a nationwide network of regional offices to provide a local presence to the businesses and communities it supports.

 


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:14aSIEMENS AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:11aGIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S A : Bank stocks drive Warsaw Stock Exchange's main index to all-time high
AQ
03:10aOil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant infections
RE
03:08aGerman Bund yields hold above six-month lows as Fed taper talk prevails
RE
03:06aHoliday Inn owner IHG swings to profit, nixes dividend to pare costs
RE
03:06aMARLOWE : UK's Marlowe walks away after Restore rebuffs $1 billion takeover bid
RE
03:06aPandemic spurs flight of top earners from debt-laden South Africa
RE
03:06aSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Announces Update On 2021 Harvest
AQ
03:06aJUST KITCHEN : JustKitchen to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12
AQ
03:06aJapan shares ride earnings to end higher, Delta worries linger
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
3AGORA, INC. : AGORA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
4SoftBank's Vision Fund posts $2 billion profit, share weakness casts shadow
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares fall on cenbank's prudent policy assurance; HK gains

HOT NEWS