Crestline Appointed Management of the Four Points by Sheraton San Jose Airport, California

07/23/2021 | 05:01am EDT
FAIRFAX, Va., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage the Four Points by Sheraton San Jose Airport in California. The hotel is ideally situated one mile from the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) and provides complimentary airport shuttle service 5AM to 11PM. It also has easy access to Santana Row, the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and Silicon Valley. The five-story hotel includes 195 guestrooms including 10 suites. There are five meeting rooms totaling 7,856 square feet of function space which can accommodate up to 250 guests.   A beautiful outdoor terrace features 3,000 square feet of customizable event space accommodating 80-200 attendees for weddings, receptions, team building, and social events.

"As business and leisure travel rebounds, we are delighted to welcome guests back to the Four Points San Jose Airport hotel,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline. “Under Crestline’s management guests will experience a warm welcome, personal attention, and the experience they’re seeking after this long hiatus from travel,” added Carroll.

Guest rooms at the Four Points by Sheraton San Jose Airport hotel are well-appointed for comfort with ergonomic workstations, flat-panel TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, and in-room coffee makers. Additional services include a fitness center, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a business center, and onsite parking is available for a fee. The Hangar Bar and Grill serves California inspired American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as a selection of wine, craft beer, and cocktails.

The Four Points by Sheraton San Jose Airport is located at 1471 N. 4th Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information and reservations, call 408.452.0200 or visit online at https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sjcjf-four-points-san-jose-airport.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,300 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark of customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre
Global Ink Communications
gbmacintyre1@gmail.com
404.643.8222



HOT NEWS