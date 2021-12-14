Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crestron Home Perfect for Guestroom Management – via a New Platform Driver for Bodhi Building Management Software

12/14/2021 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crestron Home can now be a powerful, economical choice for guestroom management in hotels, resorts, and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) properties, using a new platform driver announced by Software Development, LLC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005249/en/

Bodhi extends and simplifies Crestron Home, connecting it to the PMS so that guests can use Home to request valet, housekeeping, baggage delivery and other services, as well as controlling lighting, climate and entertainment systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bodhi extends and simplifies Crestron Home, connecting it to the PMS so that guests can use Home to request valet, housekeeping, baggage delivery and other services, as well as controlling lighting, climate and entertainment systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

The driver, for the Bodhi building management platform, ties Crestron Home to most property management systems plus in-room sensors, meters and smart thermostats. With Bodhi, Crestron Home can now monitor, control and automate guestroom systems according to rental status, occupancy and other parameters.

When guests arrive, Bodhi and Crestron Home will trigger ‘welcome’ presets with the perfect lighting, shading, temperature, audio and video, and when they leave, energy-efficient ‘away’ settings.

Guests will use Crestron panels, Apple or Android tablets and phones, or Alexa voice control with Bodhi and Crestron Home to control lighting, climate and entertainment systems and to request valet, housekeeping, baggage delivery, spa and other services.

With the appropriate sensors, Bodhi and Crestron Home can mitigate leaks, floods and mold, monitor open doors and windows, limit volume levels, and limit high and low temperature settings.

In restaurants, lounges, lobbies, and meeting centers, Bodhi and Crestron Home can schedule and control lighting, music, climate, video and signage systems.

Crucially, Bodhi monitors the health of system components, sends alerts to maintenance and IT and opens trouble tickets to ensure that issues are addressed.

Best of all, Bodhi is so simple that anyone can create their own presets and schedules without the help of the technology integrator. With Bodhi, Crestron Home becomes the perfect solution for guest room and multiunit residential control.

About the technology

Crestron Home is Crestron’s most affordable, easiest-to-deploy control solution.

Bodhi is a cloud-based application that controls, schedules and manages all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, and residential developments. Bodhi links Home to most property management systems, expands its capabilities and simplifies its use.

About Software Development

Software Development, LLC, based in Fort Lauderdale, creates software and hardware systems for the hospitality industry. After eight years of development at the Albany Resort in the Bahamas, its Bodhi hospitality management platform is now available through dealers and integrators in North, South, and Central America.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pARTNET : Sculptor Rachel Feinstein's Perfect Festive Gathering Calls For Strong Cocktails and a Roaring Fire
PU
01:48pALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : 2021 Investor Day Presentation
PU
01:48pBANK OF AMERICA : Financial Report
PU
01:48pFERROVIAL S A : IndesIA appoints its Board of Directors to boost Artificial Intelligence in Spanish industry
PU
01:48pFEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Farmer Mac Forward – Vol. 62
PU
01:48pBPER BANCA S P A : submits non-binding offer for the acquisition of Carige to the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund
PU
01:47pExclusive-Brazil's Petrobras higher price demands delay refineries sales- sources
RE
01:47pLithuanian railways says the company lacks sufficient legal grounds to stop transport of belarus potash -statement
RE
01:46pArk's cathie wood says global supply chain problems have 'lasted a lot longer than we expected'
RE
01:44pVeolia says Suez deal will be closed by Jan 7 -statement
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
3Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Europe facing record low gas storage by winter's end

HOT NEWS