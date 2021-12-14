Crestron Home Perfect for Guestroom Management – via a New Platform Driver for Bodhi Building Management Software

Crestron Home can now be a powerful, economical choice for guestroom management in hotels, resorts, and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) properties, using a new platform driver announced by Software Development, LLC.

The driver, for the Bodhi building management platform, ties Crestron Home to most property management systems plus in-room sensors, meters and smart thermostats. With Bodhi, Crestron Home can now monitor, control and automate guestroom systems according to rental status, occupancy and other parameters.

When guests arrive, Bodhi and Crestron Home will trigger ‘welcome’ presets with the perfect lighting, shading, temperature, audio and video, and when they leave, energy-efficient ‘away’ settings.

Guests will use Crestron panels, Apple or Android tablets and phones, or Alexa voice control with Bodhi and Crestron Home to control lighting, climate and entertainment systems and to request valet, housekeeping, baggage delivery, spa and other services.

With the appropriate sensors, Bodhi and Crestron Home can mitigate leaks, floods and mold, monitor open doors and windows, limit volume levels, and limit high and low temperature settings.

In restaurants, lounges, lobbies, and meeting centers, Bodhi and Crestron Home can schedule and control lighting, music, climate, video and signage systems.

Crucially, Bodhi monitors the health of system components, sends alerts to maintenance and IT and opens trouble tickets to ensure that issues are addressed.

Best of all, Bodhi is so simple that anyone can create their own presets and schedules without the help of the technology integrator. With Bodhi, Crestron Home becomes the perfect solution for guest room and multiunit residential control.

About the technology

Crestron Home is Crestron’s most affordable, easiest-to-deploy control solution.

Bodhi is a cloud-based application that controls, schedules and manages all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, and residential developments. Bodhi links Home to most property management systems, expands its capabilities and simplifies its use.

About Software Development

Software Development, LLC, based in Fort Lauderdale, creates software and hardware systems for the hospitality industry. After eight years of development at the Albany Resort in the Bahamas, its Bodhi hospitality management platform is now available through dealers and integrators in North, South, and Central America.

