Search operations were underway for the other crew members as tropical storm Chaba passes through the area some 200 miles southwest of the city.

Chaba skirted the global financial hub, bringing heavy rain and wind, restricting public transport and forcing many businesses to close.

The city's weather forecaster lowered the storm warning to signal No 3 on Saturday afternoon as Chaba was set to make landfall near Zhanjiang in China's Guangdong province.