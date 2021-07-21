Crewe :'s Technology and Education Experts Advise Major Transaction Poised to Support Special Education and Mental Health Services for Children in the U.S.

Online therapy expands in K-12 schools through significant strategic and financial investment in eLuma platform to address critical special education and mental health needs.

Crewe (www.crewe.com), independent investment banking, securities, and mergers and acquisitions firm, announced today that it was selected as the strategic advisor on the closely-followed transaction between eLuma (www.elumatherapy.com) and Leeds Equity Partners (www.leedsequity.com). Crewe successfully managed the transaction between eLuma and Leeds Equity Partners, which will give schools and districts around the U.S. the ability to better address special education and mental health therapy needs using eLuma’s proprietary software solutions.

Crewe has in-depth expertise in helping high-growth technology companies accomplish their goals by providing strategic and trusted advisory services in connection with capital and M&A transactions. Through this transaction, eLuma is excited to accelerate its goal of more efficiently and successfully addressing critical and growing students’ needs in speech therapy, occupational therapy, and mental health services using the eLuma platform.

“We started this process with the singular objective to find the right partner to help us meet our goals while respecting our deeply-held principles of serving students first,” said Jeremy Glauser, CEO, and founder of eLuma. “Crewe was invaluable in helping us achieve this goal by helping manage our principles and facilitating a partnership with Leeds Equity Partners. The team at Crewe took the time to learn our business, understand our values, and put in the work to help us find an ideal partnership.”

"eLuma provides an attractive opportunity to innovate in an important and growing market serving children with special needs,” said Eric Geveda, Managing Director at Leeds Equity Partners. “eLuma’s software platform will enable districts and schools to better manage their special education therapy, and increasingly address the growing mental health crisis that is driving more service requirements in school settings. Good mental health is a pre-condition to children having successful school outcomes."

eLuma and Leeds Equity Partners announced its successful partnership earlier this week. eLuma is a leading two-sided marketplace for providing live, online special education and mental health services and software to K-12 districts, schools, and students nationwide. The Company’s mission is rooted in the desire to help kids and adolescents fulfill their potential.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has altered human behavior and the education system as we know it, bringing heightened attention and urgency to what was already a critical need for more efficient, timely, and effective delivery of speech therapy and mental health services to our school children,” said Lance Lehnhof, Senior Vice President of Crewe. “We’re excited to support eLuma’s efforts to drive significant change in schools and districts through our expertise and strategic counsel.”

Crewe is proud to support eLuma in the development of its education technology and in solving problems and improving outcomes that benefit children and adolescents. For more information on Crewe please visit www.crewe.com.

About Crewe:

Crewe (www.crewe.com) offers investment banking and M&A advisory through Crewe Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.SIPC.org), and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (www.finra.org).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005957/en/