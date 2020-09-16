Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crews Complete Work on SW Admiral Way Sinkhole

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

Neighbors in the immediate vicinity reported that at 1 p.m. there was no void but by late afternoon, a significant hole in the pavement had rapidly opened up.

Our SDOT Response Team (SRT) quickly secured the area, placing cones and diverting traffic while a temporary cold patch mix was applied, and then a temporary steel plate was installed, allowing the travel lanes to be reopened in their existing location - without having to merge the motor vehicles with the bicycles - to ensure the safety of the road.

Following these initial temporary repairs of SW Admiral Way, we collaborated with Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) to try to diagnose the cause of the sinkhole. SPU ran a CCTV camera through the sewer pipe but did not find any structural issues with the pipe. SDOT and SPU staff coordinated efforts to make this happen relatively quickly.

After the diagnostic work was complete, SDOT crews efficiently filled the void and also restored two nearby utility cuts (within 150' of the location of the void) at the same time. By doing this, they avoided having to coming out twice, which minimized the impact to the local community.

The cause of sinkholes can be difficult to diagnose and we will continue monitoring this area as necessary.

We're grateful to our SDOT Response Team, Asphalt Paving, and Concrete Paving staff for their outstanding work on this project!

Disclaimer

City of Seattle, WA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:03pCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pILOOKABOUT : Executes Asset Purchase Agreement with Apex Software
AQ
04:03pDUKE ENERGY : reaches deal with Vote Solar, Sunrun, renewable energy advocates to modernize, expand rooftop solar in South Carolina
PR
04:02pTRULIEVE CANNABIS : Enters 5th State with Two Acquisitions in Pennsylvania, Creating a Vertically Integrated Operation
AQ
04:02pNUCANA : Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
AQ
04:02pNUCANA : Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
AQ
04:02pCARDLYTICS : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $200 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
AQ
04:02pTrulieve Enters 5th State with Two Acquisitions in Pennsylvania, Creating a Vertically Integrated Operation
PR
04:02pNuCana Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
GL
04:02pMODERNA : and Chiesi Group Establish Collaboration to Discover and Develop mRNA Therapeutics for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
3ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group