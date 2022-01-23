Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crews make progress against California wildfire that triggered evacuations

01/23/2022 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Colorado fire burns near Big Sur

(Reuters) - Firefighters on Sunday made progress in battling a blaze burning near the mountainous Big Sur area in California that forced evacuations and shuttered a major highway.

The Colorado Fire, which started on Friday night, was 25% contained as of early Sunday and burning across just over 1,000 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

Flames fanned by high winds forced the closure of a stretch of State Highway 1, a famed, scenic north-south route on the Pacific Coast, from Garrapata Creek to the cliffs of Point Sur.

The cause of the fire was unknown, authorities said.

"This has been a wind driven fire," Cal Fire spokesperson Cecile Juliette said in a phone interview on Sunday. Just under 200 personnel were fighting the wildfire that triggered the evacuation of about 500 people, she added.

The department was not aware of any injuries and only one structure was reported damaged, Cal Fire said.

California has long had an active wildfire season, but in recent years, fueled at least in part by climate change, it has grown longer and more punishing.

"We've had several fires across northern California in the last few years that have been different than the fires from 10 or 15 years ago," Juliette said. "They've been much bigger, (with) much more energy, much hotter and spread much more quickly. So this is the new California."

A wildfire burning in January was "highly unusual," Juliette said.

Last year, the wildfire season started unusually early amid an ongoing drought and low reservoir levels, Cal Fire said. In January 2021 alone, the state battled 297 fires on 1,171 acres, the office said.

California is also grappling with the Santa Ana winds. Several wind advisories, mostly affecting the southern part of the state, remained in effect through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani and Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pUkraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off
RE
03:22pBelgian police fire water cannon, tear gas during COVID curbs protest
RE
03:06pBelgian police fire water cannon, tear gas during COVID curbs protest
RE
02:35pCrews make progress against California wildfire that triggered evacuations
RE
02:16pECB's Rehn expects euro zone inflation of around 2% in next two years -Handelsblatt
RE
02:04pERNST ON CNN'S STATE OF THE UNION : “We Need to Show Strength” Against Russia, Impose Sanctions Immediately to Deter Invasion of Ukraine
PU
02:03pFOURTH COVID VACCINE SHOT RAISES RESISTANCE TO SERIOUS ILLNESS FOR OVER-60S : Israel
RE
01:59pUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine
RE
01:50pUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine
RE
01:46pIslamic State claims responsibility for attack in Herat, Afghanistan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
2Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion
3Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source
4Investors shelter in U.S. regional banks as Fed hikes loom
5Germany's Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy's ITA Airways - ..

HOT NEWS