Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cricket-Collingwood to stand in as England coach for West Indies series

12/23/2021 | 08:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Australia v England Vodafone Ashes Test Series 2010-11 Fifth Test

(Reuters) - Former England captain Paul Collingwood will stand in as head coach for England's five-match Twenty20 International series against West Indies next month, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Regular head coach Chris Silverwood will take a break following the ongoing Ashes series against Australia, with Marcus Trescothick joining Collingwood as an assistant coach. Eoin Morgan will captain the squad.

Collingwood was at the T20 World Cup earlier this year with England before going to the Ashes, but flew back to Britain last week.

Of the 16 players named in the squad, 11 travelled to the World Cup, with uncapped left-arm seamer David Payne earning a maiden call-up to the England T20I team.

"We have selected a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia," Collingwood said.

"The World Cup is less than a year away and there will be increased opportunities for the squad in the absence of those players who are with the Ashes squad."

The series will begin on Jan. 22 and will conclude on Jan. 30.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.48% 0.63957 Delayed Quote.0.52%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.77% 1.18772 Delayed Quote.5.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.38% 0.689788 Delayed Quote.6.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.58% 0.011758 Delayed Quote.4.54%
REECE LIMITED 1.11% 25.55 End-of-day quote.72.64%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.20% 0.884658 Delayed Quote.8.21%
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION 0.28% 56.77 Delayed Quote.2.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12a'KEEP THE DEFENDER GUESSING' : Russia's military options on Ukraine
RE
08:11aCricket-Collingwood to stand in as England coach for West Indies series
RE
08:10aFrance, Italy urge more leeway for investment in EU fiscal reform
RE
07:58aOne more rally before electric vehicles sideline palladium
RE
07:54aEngland's COVID-19 prevalence hits new high as Omicron spreads - ONS
RE
07:53aWEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Zambian currency seen under pressure, Kenya's flat
RE
07:50aRECOVERY TRIAL : Main aim of study is to assess whether treatment reduces risk of death among patients admitted to hospital with covid-19
RE
07:49aRecovery trial - sotrovimab will be evaluated in uk initially
RE
07:49aRecovery trial- trial aims to recruit atleast 4000 patients to sotrovimab treatment arm compared with atleast 4000 patients who receive usual standard of care only
RE
07:49aPUTIN : Russia wants guarantees 'now', seeks no conflict over Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
2Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
3Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AT&T, Cisco, T-Mobile, Verizon...

HOT NEWS