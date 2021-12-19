Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cricket - England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide test

12/19/2021 | 09:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England

ADELAIDE (Reuters) - England's hopes of saving the second Ashes test against Australia are in tatters following Joe Root's late dismissal on Sunday but the touring side still hope Ben Stokes might be their saviour again.

Set an improbable victory target of 468, England finished day four on a precarious 82-4.

The toughest blow was Root's dismissal to the day's final delivery when Mitchell Starc had the England captain caught behind for 24.

Stokes was unbeaten on three and the touring side need a repeat of his batting heroics which secured England's highest successful Ashes run chase at Leeds two years ago.

"Anytime one if your best players (Root) gets out, it's a knock," fast bowling coach Jon Lewis told reporters.

"Ben (Stokes) has done it before, he has done special things in an England shirt."

As for inspiration, Stokes need not look beyond his captain, who batted through pain to help his team.

After having a hospital scan in the morning for an abdomen injury sustained in the nets, Root was floored by an express delivery from Starc shortly before the close of play.

The England skipper grimaced and rolled in pain before receiving medical attention.

Although he bravely soldiered on, Root ran gingerly between the wickets in obvious discomfort.

"Joe showed a hell of a lot of character to go out," Lewis said. "There was no doubt in Joe's mind he was going out to bat and it shows what a great player and brilliant leader he is.

"He wants to show his team how hard he wants to try for the team."

England will hope their lower order batters show similar gumption when they embark on the huge task of surviving three sessions with six wickets in hand to save the match.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Ed Osmond)

By Richard Evans


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10aECB to keep monetary options open - Villeroy
RE
09:09aFrench economic rebound, inflation to moderate next year - central bank
RE
09:07aTake precautions when traveling to stem "raging" Omicron, Fauci says
RE
09:00aCricket - England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide test
RE
09:00aErdogan says he lowered inflation to 4% before, will do it again soon
RE
09:00aFrench central bank sees eu-harmonised inflation peaking at end 2021 at 3.5%, back below 2% by end 2022 and at 1.5-1.6% in 2023, 2024
RE
09:00aFrench central bank sees 2022 growth at 3.6% (down from 3.7%), 2023 at 2.2% (up from 1.9%) and 2024 at 1.4% (first estimate)
RE
09:00aFrench central bank sees 2021 growth at 6.7% (revised up from september forecast of 6.3%)
RE
09:00aFrench central bank sees unemployment averaging 7.8% in 2021, 7.9% in 2022, 7.7% in both 2023 and 2024
RE
08:59aIreland does not expect Frost's exit to delay Brexit progress - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again
2China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..
3Telecom Egypt : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Concerning Amendme..
4Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai
5Take precautions when traveling to stem "raging" Omicron, Fauci says

HOT NEWS