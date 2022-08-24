Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

Cricket-England's Buttler hoping to return to full fitness in time for T20 World Cup

08/24/2022 | 01:13am EDT
T20 Series - England v South Africa

(Reuters) - England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he is hopeful he can fully recover from a calf injury and hit top gear in time for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury last week while playing for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Buttler, who missed a portion of the previous season due to an injury to his other calf, said he was aiming to return to action in England's seven-match T20 tour of Pakistan beginning on Sept. 20.

"It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing," Buttler told Sky Sports in an interview published on Tuesday. "I actually did the same thing last year in my other calf so I had an idea what was coming...

"I am going to be unavailable for the remainder of The Hundred unfortunately. Obviously we have got a big winter coming up with the World Cup on the horizon, we go to Pakistan before that as well.

"I think I have to take it as it comes a little bit in the first few weeks and just manage that and hopefully maybe the back end of Pakistan and especially get fully fit for the World Cup."

The T20 World Cup will take place in Australia from Oct. 16-Nov. 13.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
