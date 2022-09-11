Advanced search
Cricket-South Africa set England 130 to win decisive third test

09/11/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Third Test - England v South Africa

LONDON (Reuters) - Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes took three wickets each as England bowled South Africa out for 169 in their second innings at The Oval on Sunday, setting the home side a victory target of 130 with three-and-a-half sessions left in the decisive third test.

South Africa made the highest total in the game, but the fact that 30 wickets have fallen in 99 overs in the game is testament to the seamer-friendly conditions that will make England's chase not as straight-forward as it seems.

Captain Dean Elgar top-scored for the visitors with 36, but Broad (3-45), a hobbling Stokes (3-39), James Anderson (2-37) and Ollie Robinson (2-40) were all superb for the home side.

Victory for England would see them take the series, which is poised at 1-1. Day one of the test was washed out due to rain and day two was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS