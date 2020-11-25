Cricut Black Friday Deals 2020: Cricut Explore Air 2, Maker, Joy & EasyPress Bundles & Deals Researched by Spending Lab

Here’s a summary of the best Cricut bundles and deals for Black Friday 2020, together with offers on top-selling Cricut cutting machines and heat presses. Shop the latest deals using the links below.
Best Cricut Deals:
-
Save up to 66% on Cricut cutting machines, heat presses & crafting bundles at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Cricut models like the Cricut Maker, Explore Air, EasyPress & more bundle deals
-
Save on Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker machines at Michaels.com - check live deals on machines, vinyl, cutting boards, and other Cricut materials and bundles
-
Save up to 40% on a wide range of Cricut machines & accessories at Walmart.com - including deals on Cricut Joy inserts, cartridges, cutting mats, and more
-
Save up to 40% on the latest Cricut machines and bundles at Cricut.com - with huge savings on the Cricut Explore Air™ 2 Mint + Everything Bundle and other Cricut crafting essentials
-
Save up to 52% on Cricut EasyPress, EasyPress 2 & EasyPress Mini machines at Cricut.com - includes deals on machines bundled with Everything Essentials or Everything Iron-on materials
-
Save on the Cricut Maker, tools, and other crafting essentials at Walmart.com - check the latest deals on Cricut machines including bundles
-
Save up to 41% on Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machines & bundles at Cricut.com - save on Explore Air 2 machines in Rose, Mint, Blue & Black as well as Everything & Essentials bundles
-
Save on Cricut Explore Air 2 machines at Michaels.com - including the Michaels exclusive colors of Boysenberry and Peacock
-
Save up to $38 on Cricut Joy cutting machines at Cricut.com - check out the latest prices including deals on Cricut Joy bundles
-
Save on Cricut Joy machines, iron-ons & tool sets at Michaels.com - click the link to see updated deals including Cricut Joy compatible insert cards & removable vinyl
-
Save up to $214 on Cricut Maker machines & bundles at Cricut.com - check out the latest deals including discounts on Cricut Maker + Everything Materials Bundle and other accessories
-
Check out the full range of Cricut machines & accessories on sale now at Cricut.com - check out updated discounts on accessories and materials compatible with Cricut Maker or Cricut Explore machines
