Cricut Black Friday Deals (2021): Early Cricut Explore 3, Explore Air 2, Maker 3 & More Sales Published by Consumer Walk

Find all the top early Cricut deals for Black Friday, featuring Cricut Explore 3 bundles, EasyPress units & Maker 3 offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Cricut Deals:
-
Save up to 62% off on Cricut cutting machines, heat presses & crafting bundles at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Cricut models like the Cricut Maker 3, Explore Air 2, EasyPress & more bundle deals
-
Save up to 51% off on Cricut Maker machines & bundles at Cricut.com - check out the latest deals including discounts on Cricut Maker + Everything Materials Bundle and more accessories
-
Save up to 56% on Cricut Explore cutting machines & bundles at Cricut.com - click the link to see the latest deals on Explore Air 2 machines in Rose, Mint, Blue & Black as well as Everything and Essentials bundles
-
Save up to 29% on Cricut Explore 3 & Cricut Explore Air 2 machines, bundles & kits at Walmart - check live prices on Cricut Explore cutting machines and bundles with tool kits, e-guide and accessories
-
Save up to 55% off on Cricut Maker machines, tools, and other crafting essentials at Walmart - check the latest deals on Cricut machines, bundles and materials
-
Save up to 60% off on a wide range of Cricut machines, materials & accessories at Walmart - check live prices on Cricut Joy inserts, cartridges, cutting mats, and more
-
Save up to $350 on the latest Cricut machines and bundles at Cricut.com - click the link for the latest prices on the Cricut Explore Air™ 2 Mint + Everything Bundle and other Cricut crafting essentials
-
Save up to $100 on Cricut machines like the Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker at Michaels.com - check live prices on a wide range of compatible accessories and add-ons
-
Save up to 26% on Cricut Joy machines, iron-ons & tool sets at Michaels.com - click the link to see updated deals including Cricut Joy compatible insert cards & removable vinyl
-
Save up to 57% on Cricut EasyPress, EasyPress 2 & EasyPress Mini machines at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on machines bundled with Everything Essentials or Everything Iron-on materials
-
Save up to 51% on a wide range of Cricut machines & accessories on sale now at Cricut.com - check out updated discounts on machines, accessories and materials compatible with Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore machines
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart's Black Friday deals and Amazon's Black Friday page to enjoy hundreds more active savings at the moment.
Cricut has always been known for cutting machines but the brand has also made a name for itself as a reliable heat press with the Cricut Easy Press 2. Heat transfer projects are done easily as it’s just like using a flat iron. Of course, Cricut machines are still as powerful as ever especially with the latest upgrades on the Cricut Explore 3 and the Cricut Maker 3. While not as powerful, the Cricut Joy can still help make beautiful custom cards, labels, and other small craft projects.
