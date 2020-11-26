Cricut Explore Air Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Cricut Machine Bundles & Savings Highlighted by Saver Trends

Black Friday deals experts at Saver Trends are tracking the latest Cricut Explore Air 2 deals for Black Friday, including discounts on best-selling Cricut cutting machines and bundles. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Cricut Explore Air Deals:
Best Cricut Deals:
-
Save up to 67% on Cricut cutting machines, heat presses & crafting bundles at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Cricut models like the Cricut Maker, Explore Air, EasyPress & more bundle deals
-
Save up to 21% off on Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker machines at Michaels.com - check live deals on machines, vinyl, cutting boards, and other Cricut materials and bundles
-
Save up to 44% on a wide range of Cricut machines & accessories at Walmart - including deals on Cricut Joy inserts, cartridges, cutting mats, and more
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday deals to compare even more live savings. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005121/en/