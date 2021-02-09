Log in
Cricut Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

02/09/2021 | 12:31pm EST
Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The public offering is expected to commence following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Cricut intends to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “CRCT.”

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.


© Business Wire 2021
