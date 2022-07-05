Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to present debt restructure plan to IMF by August

07/05/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview with Reuters at his office in Colombo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will present to the International Monetary Fund by the end of August a plan to restructure its debt, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Tuesday.

The country of 22 million people is unable to pay for essential import of food items, fertiliser, medicines and fuel because of a severe dollar crunch.

Speaking after a recent visit by an IMF delegation, the prime minister said the government hoped to get approval for a four-year funding programme, as he outlined a road map to carry the Indian Ocean island out of its crisis.

Last week, the IMF said talks with Sri Lanka had been "constructive", raising hopes it would soon grant preliminary approval for a desperately needed financial support package.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aElderly man from Mexico, synagogue teacher among dead in Chicago suburb shooting
RE
02:47aCrisis-hit Sri Lanka to present debt restructure plan to IMF by August
RE
02:46aRussia's Potanin says he is ready to discuss possible Nornickel-Rusal merger
RE
02:38aIndia June services growth fastest in more than 11 years
RE
02:38aArmed men kill at least 22 in north Burkina Faso attack
RE
02:38aAustralian shares end higher on commodity boost; RBA hikes key rate
RE
02:36aVillagers killed in 'massacre' in western Ethiopia, rights group says
RE
02:36aZimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles
RE
02:35aShooting near Philadelphia concert wounds two police officers
RE
02:34aVatican envoy in Hong Kong warns Catholic missions to prepare for China crackdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse names new head of Swiss private banking
2Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output
3Battery maker Northvolt raises $1.1 billion to rollout factories in Eur..
4RWE AG(NEU) : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS