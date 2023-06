NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is leaving Odey Asset Management's partnership following allegations of sexual misconduct, the firm's executive committee said in a statement on Saturday.

The Financial Times and Tortoise, in a joint publication on Thursday, reported allegations by 13 women that Crispin Odey had sexually assaulted or harassed them over a 25-year period.

