Croatia, Georgia hold political consultations

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday held bilateral political consultations. The Croatian delegation was led by State Secretary for Political Affairs Frano Matušić, while the Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Teimuraz Janjalija.

Matušić expressed satisfaction with the two countries' friendly relations, solid cooperation and the prospects of strengthening sectoral cooperation, notably in the field of economy, education, tourism, culture, IT and infrastructure.

Director-General for Political Affairs Petar Mihatov exchanged views with the Georgian delegation on the future of the Eastern Partnership and expectations from the upcoming summit in December. Also discussed was Georgia's progress in the implementation of reforms and the prospects of EU membership, for which Georgia plans to apply in 2024. The two delegations reviewed the possibility of Croatia transferring the knowledge and experiences with the accession talks and reform implementation, and discussed further steps such as visits by Croatian experts to Georgia. The Croatian side underscored support for Georgia's commitment to interoperability programmes within NATO cooperation.

In addition, Croatia reiterated its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as support for the country's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.