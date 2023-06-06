By Emese Bartha

Croatia issued 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in June 2035-dated bonds via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, one of the bookrunner banks said.

Final books exceeded EUR6 billion, excluding joint lead manager interest, the same bank said. Preliminary, pre-reconciliation data showed orderbooks exceeding EUR7 billion, including EUR175 million in JLM interest.

The spread on the bond was set 105 basis points above mid-swaps, having tightened from the initial price talk of mid-swaps +135bps area and guidance of mid-swaps +115bps area. The new bond has a 4.00% coupon and it was priced at 99.560, at a yield of 4.047%, the same bank said.

Bookrunners of the issue were BNP Paribas, J.P.Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank International, UniCredit/Zagrebacka banka.

