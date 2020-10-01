Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Croatia initiates procedure to conclude double taxation convention with US

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:45am EDT

The government on Wednesday launched procedures to conclude the Convention between Croatia and the US for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

Finance Minister Zdravko Marić told the press before the government's meeting that the conclusion of the Convention would lead to many benefits in taxation of all kinds of income and to the improvement of conditions for boosting bilateral trade.

'This is a great signal for investors. We are tackling the matter that has been present for more than two and a half decades,' the Croatian minister said.

In October, the country's Tax Administration will open preliminary talks on holding negotiations on the document.

The convention will be beneficial to all industrial sectors, notably the IT sector.

Companies' income will be taxed in their countries of residence, the draft convention reads.

It will enable Croatian air and shipping companies that transport goods between the two countries to pay profit tax in Croatia only.

Croatian builders operating in the US for less than 12 months will not pay taxes in the US.

The convention regulates the taxation of income from real property, income and salaries of athletes, artists and so on.

Text: Hina

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Croatian Republic published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:51aTOTAL SA : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:51aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:51aH&M : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05:50aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation Of A New Subsidiary, W-Industries De Mocambique, Lda
PU
05:50aREPSOL S A : begins producing electricity in its Delta Wind Project
PU
05:49aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05:47aRolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
RE
05:46aSupreme Court orders airlines to refund bookings during coronavirus lockdown
RE
05:46aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - AA PLC
PR
05:46aElectrical Equipment Market in India - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares plunge on prospect of write-downs, earnings decline
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4VINCI SA : Vinci Signs EUR1.3 Billion Kenya Motorway Construction Deal
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group