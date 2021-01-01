Croatia kicks off LNG terminal in north Adriatic

ZAGREB, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Croatia's liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal on the northern Adriatic island of Krk began
operations on Friday amid the first delivery of gas, said the
company which runs the unit.
"LNG tanker Tristar Ruby anchored with 143,000 cubic metres
of gas which signifies the beginning of the commercial use of
the terminal," LNG Hrvatska director Hrvoje Krhen told the state
news agency Hina.
According to the company, the unloading of gas, delivered
from the United States, will take place until Jan. 3.
The Krk floating LNG terminal has a capacity of 2.6 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually and all its capacities in the
next three years are sold out.
Plans for the LNG terminal on Krk were floated more than two
decades ago and initially the idea was to build a land terminal.
However, due to too much red tape and the opposition of the
local community and environmentalists, the implementation of the
project suffered many setbacks and eventually the current
conservative government opted for the floating terminal.
The Krk terminal diversifies supply for Croatia, which has
so far relied on Russian gas and its own production, but also
for some other countries in central Europe including Hungary.
