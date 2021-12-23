Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crocs to buy footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion

12/23/2021 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The sign outside the corporate headquarters of Crocs in Niwot

(Reuters) -Crocs Inc said on Thursday it would buy privately owned footwear label Heydude for $2.5 billion, as the rubber clogs maker looks to cash in on the pandemic-led surge in demand for casual shoes.

Consumers stuck at home during the lockdowns last year ditched dress shoes for more comfortable footwear, benefiting companies such as Crocs and Ugg brand owner Deckers Outdoor Corp. Demand has remained firm this year.

Crocs said it would pay $2.05 billion in cash, funded mostly by a term loan, and $450 million in Crocs shares issued to Heydude founder and Chief Executive Alessandro Rosano.

"This is a good acquisition from Crocs. Heydude has been a strong performer during the pandemic, albeit somewhat under the radar," Matt Powell, senior industry advisor of sports at NPD Group, said.

Shares of the Colorado-based Crocs fell about 15% in early trade.

"I do think it is a large deal for Crocs and that usually makes investors nervous. I think in the short-term it will have an impact on margins as they merge and streamline processes," CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring said.

Heydude, founded in Italy in 2008, brings about 43% of its sales from online channels, Crocs said. The company, known for its lightweight casual shoes, is expected to make about $570 million in revenue in 2021.

In comparison, Crocs, which brings in 37% of its sales through its e-commerce division, in October forecast its 2021 revenue to grow 62%-65% from the $1.39 billion it recorded last year.

Heydude has remained insulated from production constraints caused by factory closures in Vietnam, as it predominantly makes its footwear in China, Crocs Chief Executive Andrew Rees told analysts on a call.

However, the brand has been affected by global freight issues and has seen significant delays and elevated costs in terms of getting its products to the United States, he added.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Deborah Mary Sophia and Praveen Paramasivam


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROCS, INC. -11.63% 123.53 Delayed Quote.123.08%
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION 2.48% 356.53 Delayed Quote.22.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Weekly Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:05pAustria's signa group and thailand's central group to buy britain's selfridges
RE
05:04pWoman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping
RE
05:04pHealth Care Up, Lags Broad Market On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:02pCrocs to buy footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion
RE
04:55pPutin says Russia doesn't want conflict but needs 'immediate' guarantees
RE
04:52pWhite House national security adviser asks software companies to discuss cybersecurity
RE
04:48pIndustrials Up After Durable-Goods Orders Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:43pToronto market climbs to 4-week high as Omicron fears recede
RE
04:37pCorn futures near 6-month high on South America weather threats
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
2Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
3Elon Musk: I'm almost done with Tesla stock sales
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS