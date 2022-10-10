Crop Watch: Bean harvest wrapping up; Illinois corn disappoints -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct 10 (Reuters) - Just three of the
11 U.S. Crop Watch soybean fields still await harvest, but those
should be finished early this week as most producers’ harvest
paces are ahead of normal.
The western Illinois corn last week became the second
completed Crop Watch corn field, and the final yield score ended
at 4.5, a quarter-point below expectations. Too much moisture at
inopportune times during the season fostered development of
yield-robbing disease for a second consecutive year in this
location.
Crop Watch producers have been evaluating yield potential
for their corn and soy fields on a weekly basis since early
July. Ratings are on a 1-to-5 scale, with 3 representing average
yields and 5 record or near-record yields.
The southeastern Illinois producer reduced his corn yield
score to 4 from 4.75 last week as early results in the area have
fallen short of predictions. This corn field was planted earlier
than most in the state, possibly a disadvantage in hindsight
because it was hurt more by the extreme June heat.
The Illinois adjustments bring the 11-field, unweighted
average corn yield to 3.61 versus 3.7 last week, and the new
score is the lowest of any week either this year or last year.
Crop Watch corn fields in South Dakota, eastern Iowa and
southeastern Illinois are set for harvest within the next seven
days, and the corn in Nebraska and Indiana may come off in the
following week.
Crop Watch soybean fields in North Dakota, western Illinois
and Ohio should be cut this week, and the North Dakota producer
increased yield expectations by a half-point to 2.25 based on
other nearby results. That bumps the 11-field soy average to
3.52 from 3.48 last week.
The soybeans in western Iowa and Nebraska were harvested
over the last few days, both meeting respective yield
projections of 4 and 3.
A killing frost on Thursday evening in North Dakota was
helpful to get immature beans across the finish line, so harvest
pace should be strong there this week. Ohio is the only Crop
Watch location where harvest pace has been a little slow as
crops are still holding moisture from late-season rains.
Warmer, drier weather will continue to dominate the western
Corn Belt in the next week or two, favorable for maintaining the
faster harvest pace. Eastern areas may experience cooler
temperatures and scattered precipitation, which may limit field
work to a normal or even slower pace.
The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop
Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury,
South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas;
Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford,
Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.
Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter
feed using handle @kannbwx.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)