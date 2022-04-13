Crop Watch: Cold spring weather prevents early U.S. planting -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 13 (Reuters) - It is too early yet
for U.S. corn and soybean planting to be in full swing, but the
Crop Watch producers will certainly not get an early start this
year due to cold, and in some cases, wet conditions.
The only Crop Watch farmer that has begun his planting
efforts is in Kansas, owing to dry conditions there. The other
10 have not started, but a few of them could be rolling as early
as next week if the weather allows. Most of the others hope to
get going in the last few days of April.
Crop Watch follows 11 corn and 11 soybean fields across nine
U.S. states, including two each in Iowa and Illinois. This is
the fifth consecutive year for the project, which gathers weekly
updates, photos and crop ratings from each location throughout
the growing season.
The 2021 edition added producers in South Dakota, western
Iowa and western Illinois, and it also featured a new location
in Indiana. All 11 producers are back for the 2022 running.
Weekly reports will start after the subject fields have
emerged, which should be late May for most locations. But for
now, the farmers are offering their thoughts about their
upcoming planting.
CONDITIONS AND CONCERNS
Soil conditions are mixed across the Corn Belt. The Crop
Watchers in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas report the ground
is dry, a major concern going forward but helpful for planting.
The Ohio location is also dry and welcomes any rain in the
coming weeks.
The Iowa and Minnesota producers report that soil conditions
are just about right, but the fields in Illinois and Indiana are
too wet, and the cold temperatures are not helping ease the
situation.
Almost all producers mentioned the recent and upcoming
cooler temperatures as a top concern. Corn in particular does
not like being planted in cold soils, and the lack of warmth in
the weeks immediately after planting can limit eventual yield
potential.
A few others noted anxiety over the soil conditions and
weather in general as they pertain to herbicides and other
chemical applications. With the high cost of inputs and tight
availability, the growers must ensure perfect timing this year
to maximize impact.
Market participants were troubled by the blizzard in North
Dakota this week, which produced at least 16 inches (41 cm) of
snow near the Crop Watch fields. The producer wishes that had
been rain, though the snow was welcomed versus nothing.
TIMING
As of Wednesday, most of the Crop Watchers believe they
could still get their planting done on time pending the weather.
However, most of them will start later than last year and a bit
later than preferred. Most of the Midwest is expected to remain
cool with lighter rainfall over the next week.
Last year, the southeastern Illinois soybeans were planted
April 6 and the ones in Indiana went in April 9. Nine of the 11
soybean fields in 2021 were planted by May 7. Last year's Crop
Watch soybean yields were collectively good but slightly lower
than in 2018, which featured only eight growers.
In southeastern Illinois, one of the densest soybean-growing
regions of the country, the producer is disappointed that soggy
soils caused him to miss the early planting window.
Early-to-mid-April sown beans have turned out some of the
strongest yields there.
Crop Watch corn planting was relatively quick last year,
with nine of the 11 fields done by April 29. The first of the 22
fields for 2022 was planted on April 12, the corn in Kansas.
North Dakota and Ohio said their efforts will start in May, but
the other eight hope to get going this month.
The growers in South Dakota, Nebraska and western Iowa are
aiming for a Monday start, while those in Indiana and western
Illinois could start later next week. Planting may not begin in
southeastern Illinois, eastern Iowa and Minnesota until the
final days of April.
On average in the last five years, some 5% of U.S. corn is
planted by mid-April. That reaches about 10% by April 21 and 30%
by April 30. Planting progress was 2% on Sunday, unchanged on
the week, and soybean progress is not being reported yet.
The halfway point for U.S. planting statistically comes on
May 8 for corn and May 20 for soybeans. Beans usually reach 10%
completion on April 29, and one-third is covered by May 13.
