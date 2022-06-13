Crop Watch: Corn and soybeans welcome scorching heat, for now -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybeans
are on the brink of their first summer heat wave, though the
Crop Watch producers largely welcome this week’s heat since it
will give the plants a much-needed developmental push,
especially the soybeans.
However, the forecast suggests extreme heat could repeat in
the following week, which could challenge strong corn health
since rain chances may be light.
Crop Watch follows 11 corn and 11 soybean fields across nine
U.S. states from planting through harvest. Each week the
producers assign condition scores to their fields using a scale
of 1 to 5.
The ratings are similar to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture’s system where 1 is very poor, 3 is average and 5 is
excellent, but the Crop Watch condition scores are intended as a
visual assessment, and yield scores will come later in the
season.
The North Dakota and Ohio corn are not yet ready for
ratings, but the remaining nine-field average condition score
rose to an all-time Crop Watch best of 4.81 from 4.58 last week.
Four producers raised conditions (South Dakota, Nebraska,
Kansas, Indiana), and none reduced them.
Six of the nine rated corn fields carry a perfect score of
5. Kansas joined that group this week, which includes Minnesota,
both Iowa and both Illinois fields. The lowest corn rating this
week is 4.25 in South Dakota.
Although the North Dakota corn awaits a rating, the producer
notes that corn fields in his area still need to break out from
early emergence issues, caused by heavy rains following planting
and bouts of cooler weather. Improvements could happen with
warmer weather and well-timed showers.
Nine of the Crop Watch soybean fields averaged 3.78 for
conditions last week, and the rating fell to 3.73 this week as
Ohio joined with an initial score of 3. Emergence has been
uneven with unfavorable weather since planting, and the field is
spotty for now.
The North Dakota soybean field also awaits a rating, and
there was only one score change among last week’s nine fields
with South Dakota moving to a 2.25 from a 2. Excessive rain has
held back emergence for the South Dakota soybeans, and the
producer hopes the rain will subside for a while.
USDA’s statistics service on Monday afternoon will publish
the first national soybean conditions for the season after
putting corn at 73% good-to-excellent in the initial assessment
a week ago. The five-year average for initial soybean health is
66% good-to-excellent with a low of 54% following delayed
planting in 2019.
The average initial soybean score of the last five years
skipping 2019 is 70% good-to-excellent, and the highest initial
rating in that period was 75% in 2018.
HEAT WAVE
Temperatures will near 100 Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) for at
least one or two days this week in most of the Crop Watch
locations except for the Dakotas, but none of the producers
reported this week’s heat being much of an issue. Some of them
said the heat will equally benefit corn and soy growth, others
said beans will benefit more since many soy fields are behind
schedule.
Scattered rain and storm chances exist this week for Crop
Watch locations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio. These
areas currently have ample moisture, so the heat is not
concerning, even if it repeats next week as the forecast
suggests.
However, crop health could start declining next week in
areas without additional moisture if the extreme temperatures
return, but the producers are not overly stressed about it yet.
The Kansas grower notes that the heat makes for ideal winter
wheat harvest conditions.
Recent rains may have ended planting efforts in the Crop
Watch area of North Dakota. Corn and soybean sowing has been
record late in the state this year due to overly wet weather.
The producer got about 70% of his intended crop acres in as of
Monday, so he estimates about 30% of his acres will be prevented
from planting.
He got none of his planned barley acres planted, about 70%
of the intended soybean and pinto bean acres and close to 75% on
corn. North Dakota’s final soybean planting date for crop
insurance was June 10, and farmers planned to go a bit past, but
planting is likely finished for areas that got rain over the
weekend.
The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop
Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury,
South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas;
Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford,
Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.
Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter
feed using handle @kannbwx.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Reporting by Karen Braun; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)