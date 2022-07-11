Crop Watch: Corn, soy conditions up on rains, milder weather -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 11 (Reuters) - Ample rains fell last
week across parts of the U.S. Corn Belt, boosting conditions for
many of the Crop Watch fields. Some areas missed the moisture,
but milder temperatures still allowed those fields to retain or
increase their health.
Most of the Crop Watch corn and soybeans are projected for
above-average yields, but a dry and warm forecast ahead for much
of the country adds some uncertainty, especially around
soybeans.
Four of the 11 Crop Watch producers increased their corn
condition this week and six of them increased soybean health.
There were no reductions reported.
This past week’s rains were perhaps most critical in
southeastern Illinois and Ohio, both of which had been dry in
the previous weeks. An unexpected 4 inches (10 cm) fell in
southeastern Illinois and Ohio picked up 3.4 inches.
The situation is most dire for the Indiana location with 0.3
inch of rain last week, making for just 0.9 inch total over the
last six weeks. Still, the producer held conditions, but his
yield outlook is conservative.
Less than a half inch of rain fell last week for Crop Watch
fields in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas. Western Illinois and
Minnesota tallied at least 3 inches and the Iowas picked up
between 1.1 and 1.5 inches, and these four locations, along with
southeastern Illinois and Ohio, should be able to withstand a
couple weeks of dry weather without much issue.
The western Iowa and western Illinois producers both
reported that their corn fields were muddy upon scouting,
indicative of the good moisture levels.
The 11-field, unweighted average corn condition rose to 4.18
from 4.02 a week ago on larger increases in southeastern
Illinois and Ohio and smaller ones in western Iowa and South
Dakota. Conditions are scored on a 1-to-5 scale, where 1 is very
poor, 3 average and 5 excellent, and they are meant to be more
of a visual assessment separate from yield.
Eight corn fields score at least 4, Indiana and Ohio notch a
pair of 3s, and North Dakota was steady on the week at 2.5.
Perfect corn conditions reside in Minnesota, the Iowas and
western Illinois.
The 11-field soybean condition rose to 3.86 from 3.7 last
week on small bumps in North Dakota, Nebraska, western Iowa,
southeastern Illinois, Ohio, and a larger one in western
Illinois. That is the highest score so far since mid-June when
reporting began on all 11 fields.
Eight soybean fields score at least 4, including one perfect
score in eastern Iowa. North Dakota is at 1.5, South Dakota 3
and Nebraska 3.75.
YIELD OUTLOOK
Crop Watch producers this week have offered their first
assessment of yield potential. Like conditions, this is also
scored on a 1-to-5 scale, with 3 being near average for the
field, 1 well below and 5 well above average or record yield.
The 11-field, unweighted average corn yield starts at 4.07,
slightly above last year’s initial yield score. North Dakota and
Ohio yield is at 3 and Indiana 2.5, but all the others score 4
or above.
Crop Watch corn is pollinating now in Kansas, southeastern
Illinois and Nebraska, and eastern Iowa, western Illinois and
Indiana could join at the end of this week. Other fields will
enter this stage next week or later.
The 11-field average soybean yield begins at 3.68, slightly
below last year’s initial outlook. Some producers noted that
pegging soy yield potential was tricky at this point without
knowing the prospects for rains in August, when moisture is most
important.
Six soybean fields start with a yield of 4 or better, and
the North and South Dakota producers currently see below average
potential at 1.5 and 2.75, respectively. Nebraska, Indiana and
Minnesota beans scored in the 3-range.
The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop
Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury,
South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas;
Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford,
Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.
Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter
feed using handle @kannbwx.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
