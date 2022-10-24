Crop Watch: Corn yield improves slightly in Nebraska, North Dakota -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Two more U.S. Crop
Watch corn fields were harvested last week: Nebraska and
eastern Iowa. Results were offsetting, but better expectations
for the North Dakota field lifted overall corn potential.
High winds are often problematic in western states, though
they were less damaging than feared for the Crop Watch corn in
Nebraska and worse for the eastern Iowa field. The Nebraska corn
ended at 3.75, above the pre-harvest yield score of 3.5.
That is a bit above average for the field based on the Crop
Watch yield scale of 1 to 5, where 3 represents average yields
and 5 is record or near-record yields. The eastern Iowa corn
finished at 4.25, down a quarter-point from earlier predictions
and a half-point below last year.
However, the eastern Iowa producer notes that this field
turned out to be an anomaly since his full corn and soybean
harvests would likely score 5s. The Nebraska corn is irrigated
this year, but the producer would score his dryland corn yield
around 1.5.
Late planting and sparse rain through much of the summer had
the North Dakota producer skeptical of yield potential. But ear
weights in other fields have been surprisingly high thus far
after late August showers, prompting a half-point increase in
corn yield to 3.
That raised the 11-field, unweighted average corn yield to
3.68 from 3.64 last week. The corn score two weeks ago reached
its lowest of the season but slightly increased in the following
two weeks.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month
reduced the national corn yield to 171.9 bushels per acre versus
172.5 in September and 175.4 in August. That would be slightly
above the 2020 result, which is consistent with the Crop Watch
corn scores in 2022 versus 2020.
REST OF HARVEST
Four more Crop Watch corn fields remain. The Minnesota
producer plans to harvest his field on Tuesday, and North Dakota
is hoping for this week or next. The western Iowa corn may be
the last to go, sometime in early November.
The Ohio corn also awaits harvest as the producer paused all
field work last week to wait for moisture levels to fall. But
harvest is moving quickly in most other locations, and the rapid
loss of moisture this fall has cost some yield potential.
Warm temperatures and high winds caused fires across western
states this past weekend, including in Nebraska and Iowa. Both
Iowa producers noted the desperate need for rain in the area,
and that is most likely for eastern Iowa in the coming days.
Significant rain totals may be seen over the next couple of
days for areas including Missouri, eastern Kansas and Illinois,
but much of the western Corn Belt will stay dry. Temperatures
are likely to be near or above average for the next two weeks
across most of the Corn Belt.
The Crop Watch soybean harvest wrapped 10 days ago, and the
11-field, unweighted average yield ended at 3.64. Better yields
than last year were observed in North Dakota, Minnesota, western
Illinois and Indiana, but notably worse results were recorded in
Nebraska, Kansas and western Iowa.
The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop
Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury,
South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas;
Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford,
Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
