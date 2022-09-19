Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crop Watch: Producers eye harvest with cautious optimism -Braun

09/19/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept 19 (Reuters) - Harvest for U.S. Crop Watch corn and soybean fields is right around the corner and producers have mixed feelings heading into the busy season, which should pick up speed within the next two weeks.

The best prospects for strong yields lie in the top growing states of Illinois and Iowa and potentially Minnesota. But the producers know the weather has been imperfect this year and factors like early heat, disease, and frequent bouts of dry weather could affect results more than anticipated.

Crop Watch producers have been scoring yield potential weekly on a 1-to-5 scale, with 3 representing average yields and 5 record or near-record yields. Scores will be finalized upon harvest and final Crop Watch yields a few times in the past have surprised high or low by more than a point.

The 11-field, unweighted average soybean yield dropped to 3.57 from 3.59 last week after a small cut in western Iowa. Bean size appears disappointingly small there and early harvest results in the area are worse than expected following persistent dryness during the key development period.

Only three Crop Watch soybean fields are seen besting last year’s final yield scores: Minnesota, western Illinois and Indiana. Eastern Iowa is set to tie 2021, but the other six are lower, including margins of 1 point or more in Nebraska, Kansas and western Iowa.

No changes were made to corn yield projections in the latest week. The 11-field, unweighted average remains at 3.68 versus a final of 3.86 last year as more heavy-hitting states are set to fall short of year-ago results. The Kansas corn was finalized earlier this month at a 1.

Crop Watch corn fields in the Dakotas, Minnesota, and western Illinois are expected to outperform last year, but the other seven are seen yielding less, most prominently in Kansas and Nebraska based on drought, and in Ohio following late and wet planting.

The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter feed using handle @kannbwx. Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.26% 679.25 End-of-day quote.14.16%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRAWFORD & COMPANY -1.24% 5.56 Delayed Quote.-24.83%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.33% 557.2755 Real-time Quote.14.16%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.03% 17.815 End-of-day quote.21.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02pCracked iPhone back glass? Some new models much easier to fix, firm finds
RE
01:02pOvintiv - western canada will remain net short condensate for fo…
RE
12:54pOvintiv - from 2023 onwards, less than 10% of its montney gas pr…
RE
12:51pOvintiv - beginning in 2023, will sell montney gas at points out…
RE
12:44pPoet Amanda Gorman, K-pop's Blackpink push global goals at U.N.
RE
12:43pTHYSSENKRUPP : markets unfavourable but IPO remains preferred option for Nucera
RE
12:40pOvintiv inc sees western canada lng demand growth of 3 bcf/d fro…
RE
12:37pU.S. demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest
RE
12:36pTop manager Vanguard bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's hikes near peak
RE
12:30pCROP WATCH : Producers eye harvest with cautious optimism -Braun
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, HR Horton, Intuit, Meritage Homes, NCR...
3Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..
4Marketmind: Vigils
5Porsche AG valuation sends Volkswagen shares 3% higher in premarket tra..

HOT NEWS