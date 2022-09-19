Crop Watch: Producers eye harvest with cautious optimism -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept 19 (Reuters) - Harvest for U.S. Crop
Watch corn and soybean fields is right around the corner and
producers have mixed feelings heading into the busy season,
which should pick up speed within the next two weeks.
The best prospects for strong yields lie in the top growing
states of Illinois and Iowa and potentially Minnesota. But the
producers know the weather has been imperfect this year and
factors like early heat, disease, and frequent bouts of dry
weather could affect results more than anticipated.
Crop Watch producers have been scoring yield potential
weekly on a 1-to-5 scale, with 3 representing average yields and
5 record or near-record yields. Scores will be finalized upon
harvest and final Crop Watch yields a few times in the past have
surprised high or low by more than a point.
The 11-field, unweighted average soybean yield dropped to
3.57 from 3.59 last week after a small cut in western Iowa. Bean
size appears disappointingly small there and early harvest
results in the area are worse than expected following persistent
dryness during the key development period.
Only three Crop Watch soybean fields are seen besting last
year’s final yield scores: Minnesota, western Illinois and
Indiana. Eastern Iowa is set to tie 2021, but the other six are
lower, including margins of 1 point or more in Nebraska, Kansas
and western Iowa.
No changes were made to corn yield projections in the latest
week. The 11-field, unweighted average remains at 3.68 versus a
final of 3.86 last year as more heavy-hitting states are set to
fall short of year-ago results. The Kansas corn was finalized
earlier this month at a 1.
Crop Watch corn fields in the Dakotas, Minnesota, and
western Illinois are expected to outperform last year, but the
other seven are seen yielding less, most prominently in Kansas
and Nebraska based on drought, and in Ohio following late and
wet planting.
The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop
Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury,
South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas;
Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford,
Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.
Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter
feed using handle @kannbwx.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.