Crop Watch: Weekend rains prevent bigger slide in corn health -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 27 (Reuters) - Much-needed rain
showers and storms moved across a large swath of the U.S. Corn
Belt this weekend, lifting crop health in some key production
states like Iowa and Illinois.
But many areas either missed the rain or did not get enough,
leaving crops thirsty following this month’s persistent hot and
dry weather. That caused five of the 11 Crop Watch producers to
trim their corn conditions this week.
Each producer is reporting condition scores weekly for their
subject corn and soybean field using a 1 to 5 scale, where 3 is
average, 1 is very poor and 5 excellent. These ratings are more
visual in nature and not linked to yield, as separate scores for
that will be available soon.
The 11-field average corn condition score fell to 4.11 from
4.25 last week on reductions in southeast Illinois, Indiana,
Ohio, Nebraska and North Dakota. An increase back to 5 in
eastern Iowa after 3.5 inches (89 mm) of rain offset some of the
other declines.
That same rain total was observed in western Illinois, where
the soybeans improved to a 4 from 3.5 last week. That increased
the 11-field average soybean condition to 3.66 from 3.61 after
an offsetting bump in South Dakota and cut in Ohio.
The combined corn score is very similar to the Crop Watch
average from a year ago, but the soybeans are in worse shape
than a year ago, when beans were planted earlier and emergence
issues were not prominent.
Cooler weather in the next few days should help most dry
crops hang on until the next rain chances, which are this
weekend. Corn has been rolling its leaves in the dry weather,
particularly in Nebraska, southeastern Illinois and Indiana,
where recent moisture was disappointing.
No rain fell last week for the Crop Watch locations in South
Dakota, Nebraska and Ohio, and a quarter inch fell in Indiana
and western Iowa. Around a half inch or slightly more was
observed in southeast Illinois, Minnesota and Kansas, and North
Dakota picked up over an inch.
A dry forecast this week for North Dakota will be desirable,
but most other producers eye rain, and to varying degrees. The
first corn fields will be pollinating early next month, and many
of the Crop Watch soybeans have already started setting blooms,
increasing the importance of forecasts in coming weeks.
The weak spots for Crop Watch include the corn in Ohio,
rated 2.75 for condition since several inches of rain fell
following planting. The plants are thin and roots shallow,
heightening the need for frequent rain to fight soil compaction.
The producer reports this is prominent in the area.
Corn in North Dakota is still trying to recover from a
recent hailstorm and frequent wind damage, scoring just a 1.5.
Soybeans are in worse shape, rated 1. The producer replanted
part of the bean field on Friday in a gamble that it may add a
few bushels to yield in the end.
Improvement to North Dakota soy health is possible in the
coming weeks pending further emergence, and heavy storms and
rain must be avoided.
The following are the states and counties of the 2022 Crop
Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Kingsbury,
South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas;
Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford,
Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.
Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter
feed using handle @kannbwx.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
