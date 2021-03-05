Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crop disease management in focus at Victorian workshops

03/05/2021 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Victorian grains industry is well prepared for the 2021 winter cropping season, informed about potential challenges and equipped with the latest research findings, new knowledge and advice.

Information to support the State's growers through this year and into the future has been delivered at the State's premier grains research, development and extension (RD&E) forum.

Around 180 advisers, growers, researchers and industry personnel attended the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update at Bendigo, which also attracted 300 registrations for the online live stream service.

GRDC Grower Relations Manager - South, Tom Blake, said after the limitations of face-to-face events last year imposed by the pandemic, it was refreshing for industry personnel to network in-person and speak with leading researchers, and provide direct feedback to the GRDC about its investment agenda.

'The Bendigo Update was an important platform for extending critical information to the State's growers and advisers ahead of sowing this season's crops,' Mr Blake said.

'Among the top line messages, delivered at the Update from a line-up of industry experts, was the need for growers to eliminate the 'green bridge' of weeds and volunteer cereals that summer rainfall events have promoted in some regions.

'By removing the green bridge growers can better manage pests and diseases to reduce the risk to yields.'

Other key messages delivered to attendees at the Bendigo Update included:

  • Stripe rust in wheat is likely to be an important disease in 2021, especially where summer rain has supported disease carryover. Field experiments have found the new StripeRustWM App to be a useful tool to support in-crop fungicide decisions;
  • Severe blackleg crown canker occurs when canola plants are infected during early seedling growth. Prior to sowing, use the BlacklegCM decision support tool to identify high risk paddocks and explore management strategies to reduce yield loss;
  • Growers and advisers are encouraged to use PestFacts south eastern to remain informed about invertebrate pests and beneficials in broadacre crops and pastures during the winter cropping season in Victoria;
  • More efficient use of glyphosate, combined with effective weed management strategies, is required to combat increasing glyphosate resistance in annual ryegrass;
  • New registrations for Group G herbicides are expanding the ways these herbicides can be used;
  • Responses to subsoil amelioration with organic materials appear to be soil-type specific, requiring an assessment of both subsoil and topsoil soil properties, including dispersion;
  • Stocks of soil organic carbon have declined in many Australian agricultural systems, including in dryland grains production;
  • An assessment of current 'rules of thumb' for predicting nitrogen fertiliser requirements in southern region cropping systems has identified the need to update current assumptions;
  • For commonly grown faba bean varieties, sowing in April optimises grain yield in all rainfall zones across varying seasons;
  • Without a disease management plan that incorporates varietal resistance, paddock rotation, good agronomy practices and fungicides, grain yield losses of greater than 90 per cent can be experienced in pulse crops;
  • Vetch has the ability and potential to fit into modern farming rotations in most areas, particularly in mixed farming systems where growers are looking for a versatile break option;
  • A new DNA soil testing service has been developed to measure Group E and F rhizobia numbers in soil to assist growers in identifying the need to inoculate field pea, faba bean, lentil and vetch crops;
  • By 2022, the GRDC's National Phenology Initiative will deliver a tool for growers and advisers that will be able to predict optimal sowing dates for different cultivars across Australia at the point of release.

More information is contained in papers delivered at this year's Grains Research Update. Recordings from sessions that were live streamed at the Bendigo Update will be available.

For interviews

Tom Blake, GRDC
0418 893 186
tom.blake@grdc.com.au

Contact

Sharon Watt, GRDC Communications Manager - South
0409 675 100
sharon.watt@grdc.com.au

Disclaimer

GRDC - Grains Research and Development Corporation published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:47pFinnegan Teams Up with Unilever on D&I Mentorship ProgramFinnegan Teams Up with Unilever on D&I Mentorship Program
PU
01:47pEVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Efficiency Project Underway at Housing for Seniors and Residents with Disabilities in Greenfield
PU
01:47pCloudCommerce to Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Solve Industry Problems Caused by Google
GL
01:44pCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya cashes out of personal Virgin Galactic stake
RE
01:44pProactive news headlines including Delta 9 Cannabis, Albert Labs, The Valens Company and DXI Capital
GL
01:43pGLOBAL BOATWORKS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
01:42pGeico must face lawsuit claiming it overcharged on car insurance during pandemic -judge
RE
01:40pGrown Rogue International Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Special Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $4.7 Million
NE
01:40pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:40pVanadiumCorp Announces Ticker Symbol Change to "VRBFF" on the United States OTC Markets
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
3Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds
4Wall Street stumbles on jobs data, global equity markets flat
5CONVATEC GROUP PLC : CONVATEC : Annual Results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 05 March 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ