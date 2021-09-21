Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus posts jump in first-half profit

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC)
reported on Tuesday a sharp rise in first-half profit, a further
sign that climbing commodity prices and strong demand for staple
crops are boosting earnings for international merchants.
Group net profit reached $336 million, up 167% from $126
million a year earlier, while earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 23% to $778
million.
A surge in commodity prices and strong grain demand from
China have supported earnings for agricultural merchants during
the coronavirus pandemic, and helped LDC's profits to recover
last year.
Citing "a persistently volatile environment", Chief
Executive Michael Gelchie said LDC's market knowledge, risk
management and hedging strategies secured "solid results for the
first half of the year."
LDC, known as Dreyfus, is the "D" of the "ABCD" quartet of
renowned global agricultural commodity firms alongside Archer-
Daniels-Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Cargill Inc
.
LDC earlier this month completed the sale of a 45% indirect
stake to Abu Dhabi holding firm ADQ, marking the arrival of the
first non-family shareholder in the agricultural commodity
group's 170-year history.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sudip Kar-Gupta
Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)