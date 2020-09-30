Cross Keys Capital Advises Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic on Partnership with Southern Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Partners

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic ("Atlanta Allergy") in its partnership with Southern Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Partners ("SENTA"). Atlanta Allergy is the largest allergy practice in Georgia and has been the premier provider of quality care and research for allergies, asthma, and immunology throughout the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, plus many other parts of Georgia, for over 45 years. Their team includes 15 board-certified physicians, 10 mid-level providers, and 17 office locations, and they offer the only National Allergy Bureau-certified pollen counting station in the Atlanta area. SENTA is a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners ("SCP"), a Chicago–based private equity firm. The alliance between the two creates one of the nation’s largest ENT, Allergy, and Asthma service providers. Under SENTA, this strategic partnership will look to expand its presence throughout the state of Georgia and the southeast.



Commenting on this new relationship, Dr. David Tanner, President and CMO of Atlanta Allergy, stated, “At this juncture in our practice’s growth and development we were looking for an organization that shared our vision and culture with whom we could build an even bigger and stronger Atlanta Allergy. We are fortunate in having found that partner in SENTA.”

“Atlanta Allergy’s board-certified allergists and specialty-trained nurse practitioners are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of allergic, asthmatic, and immunologic diseases,” said Adam Low, CEO of SENTA. “This collaboration not only expands the offering of specialized care available through SENTA-partnered practices geographically, but further serves our mission to support the provision of world-class, comprehensive ENT, allergy, and asthma care, while building an unrivaled practice environment for our doctors and staff.”

Victor Kalafa, Director at Cross Keys Capital, noted, "Atlanta Allergy has a long-standing reputation for providing the highest quality care to patients and families in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and other parts of Georgia. We were fortunate to have served as the exclusive advisor in their process of forming a partnership with another exceptional organization in SENTA."

Reflecting on the development of the deal which resulted in the partnership between Atlanta Allergy and SENTA, Dr. Tanner stated, "Cross Keys was of great assistance in guiding us through this entire process. It was a wise move on our part to hire them as our bankers. Their team demonstrated the wisdom, patience and perseverance that proved necessary to helping us complete this transaction.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Atlanta Allergy & Asthma

Atlanta Allergy is the largest allergy practice in Georgia with 17 clinical locations, 15 board-certified physicians, and serves approximately 50,000 patients annually. Many of the practice's physicians are regularly voted as Atlanta's top allergists in Atlanta Magazine's "Top Doctors" polls. Additionally, they boast several past presidents of the Georgia Allergy Society, and their clinicians have published numerous peer-reviewed articles in professional and scientific journals. For more information about Atlanta Allergy & Asthma please visit: www.atlantaallergy.com

About SENTA Partners

Southern Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Partners (SENTA) is a community of the Southeast’s finest ENT and allergy specialists, working together to grow their practices while providing the best in clinical care. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to their partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For more information on SENTA, please visit:www.sentapartners.com

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners (SCP) is a healthcare-focused lower middle market private equity fund which specializes in partnering with companies that have between $5 and $100 million of revenue. SCP focuses on control equity investments within the healthcare services, payor services, products, and distribution markets. Utilizing a proactive, research-led investment process, SCP’s approach is to support entrepreneurs with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge. Target investments focus on proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and acquisition growth. For more information on SCP, please visit:www.shorecp.com

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providingmerger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses. Their expertise includes healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is an industry leader at representing private physician group practices across a range of specialties: ophthalmology, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy & ENT, pathology, dermatology, dentistry, orthopedics, podiatry, hospitalists, and behavioral health. They also work with a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 75 independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at (954) 321-8287.