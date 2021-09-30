Cross-regional team advises Qatargas on long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement

A cross-regional team of lawyers from Norton Rose Fulbright assisted Qatargas Operating Company Limited in connection with a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement between Qatar Petroleum and CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The agreement provides for the supply of 3.5 MTPA of LNG over a 15-year period starting January 2022. As of August 2021, Qatar has delivered a total of 715 LNG cargoes to China, of which 270 cargoes (more than 24 million tons of LNG) were delivered to CNOOC.

View Qatar Petroleum's press release.

Norton Rose Fulbright's core deal team was led by John Mauel (Houston) and Ben Smith (Singapore), with support from Chris Wright (Singapore) and Alexander Bohn (Houston).