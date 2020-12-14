Crossroads Systems : Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results 12/14/2020 | 08:01am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: CRSS) ("Crossroads" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2020. Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Added $5.5 million in new single-family mortgages during the fiscal fourth quarter and $21.7 million during the fiscal year 2020.

in new single-family mortgages during the fiscal fourth quarter and during the fiscal year 2020. The Company's mortgage portfolio grew to $128.9 million from $116.9 million for the comparative period in 2019.

from for the comparative period in 2019. The serious delinquency rate as of the period ended October 31, 2020 was 0.9%, compared to 0.9% at the end of the same period in 2019. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) reported a single-family serious delinquency rate of 2.9% as of the period ended October 31, 2020 . The serious delinquency rate is based on the number of mortgage loans that are three monthly payments or more past due or in the process of foreclosure.

was 0.9%, compared to 0.9% at the end of the same period in 2019. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) reported a single-family serious delinquency rate of 2.9% as of the period ended . The serious delinquency rate is based on the number of mortgage loans that are three monthly payments or more past due or in the process of foreclosure. Held 109 properties in inventory compared to 128 at the same time in 2019. As of October 31, 2020 , gross inventory was $10.5 million compared to $11.8 million as of October 31, 2019 . The Company is looking to build inventory to not only meet current demand but also to plan for renovated housing units to be ready for the spring 2021 sales season. The Company expects the upcoming spring demand for housing to be in line with historical periods compared to the COVID disrupted Spring in 2020. Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights Total property sales income was $5.7 million for the quarter compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in property sales income for the quarter was the result of lower unit sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was offset by higher sales prices during the quarter.

for the quarter compared to for the same period in 2019. The decrease in property sales income for the quarter was the result of lower unit sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was offset by higher sales prices during the quarter. Total interest income was $3.3 million , up from $3.2 million in the comparative 2019 period. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period. During the quarter, the Company completed 60-day forbearance agreements for 2 mortgage borrowers whose unpaid principal balance was $190,197 . During the fiscal fourth quarter, there was a significant, sequential decline in the number and velocity of requests. Borrowers who had requested forbearance earlier in the year have begun to make their regular payments as they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

, up from in the comparative 2019 period. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period. During the quarter, the Company completed 60-day forbearance agreements for 2 mortgage borrowers whose unpaid principal balance was . During the fiscal fourth quarter, there was a significant, sequential decline in the number and velocity of requests. Borrowers who had requested forbearance earlier in the year have begun to make their regular payments as they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating income was $1.6 million compared to $1.2 million in the same period in 2019.

compared to in the same period in 2019. Cash EPS (operating income less income to non-controlling interests) was $0.22 compared to $0.14 for the comparative period in 2019. The Company booked $929,000 of state and federal income tax expense, which will be offset against the Company's deferred tax asset. The adjusted cash EPS after adjusting for one-time transaction costs and stock option compensation of $261K was $0.27 .

compared to for the comparative period in 2019. The Company booked of state and federal income tax expense, which will be offset against the Company's deferred tax asset. The adjusted cash EPS after adjusting for one-time transaction costs and stock option compensation of was . Book value as reported was $50.5 million , or $8.45 per share. Adjusted book value including $3.5 million of subordinated debt totaled $54.0 million , or $9.04 per share.

, or per share. Adjusted book value including of subordinated debt totaled , or per share. As of October 31, 2020 , the Company held a cash balance of $2.1 million compared to $1.7 million as of October 31, 2019 . Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights Total property sales income was $23.5 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 compared to $25.3 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in gross sales was the result of lower unit sales during the pandemic, which was offset by higher sales prices for the fiscal year.

for the fiscal year ended compared to for the same period in 2019. The decrease in gross sales was the result of lower unit sales during the pandemic, which was offset by higher sales prices for the fiscal year. Total interest income was $12.6 million , up from $12.0 million in the comparative period in 2019. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio in the period. During the fiscal year, the Company completed 60-day forbearance agreements for 234 mortgage borrowers, accounting for $23.5 million in unpaid principal balance on the portfolio and an impact to interest income of approximately $412,000 .

, up from in the comparative period in 2019. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio in the period. During the fiscal year, the Company completed 60-day forbearance agreements for 234 mortgage borrowers, accounting for in unpaid principal balance on the portfolio and an impact to interest income of approximately . Operating income was $5.8 million , up from $5.5 million in the comparative period in 2019.

, up from in the comparative period in 2019. Cash EPS (operating income less income to non-controlling interests) was $0.74 , which was an increase compared to $0.63 during the same period in 2019. The Company booked $1.4 million of state and federal income tax expense, which will be offset against the Company's deferred tax asset. The adjusted cash EPS after adjusting for one-time transaction costs and stock option compensation of $503K was $0.82 . Management Commentary

"During the fiscal fourth quarter, we continued to make incremental progress in returning our portfolio to historical performance levels despite a challenging pandemic backdrop," said Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of Crossroads Systems. "With the state of Texas' firm economic reopening initiatives, our borrowers have been able to return to work with confidence, resulting in a material decrease in forbearance requests during the period and leading to strong cash earnings performance throughout the year. The one silver lining to the pandemic has been a validation of our alternative approach to underwriting. Across our overall borrower base, we've maintained less than a 3% default rate, proving that our first-time borrowers are more than qualified, conservative with their money, and have shown great solvency in the face of adversity. While traditional credit methods exclude those with a lack of credit history, that should not, and does not, have a comparable impact on many borrowers' true creditworthiness. "Looking ahead to the new fiscal year, we are cautiously optimistic about a return to loan and portfolio growth. The macroeconomic backdrop of the single-family home market remains strong both in Texas and throughout the U.S. With a favorable bank rate environment expected to continue for the foreseeable future, we'll look to augment our reliable interest income performance with improved property sales as we enter the 2021 season. By maintaining conservative leverage and maximizing operational efficiencies from procurement to sale, we can continue to drive stable year-on-year growth on the top and bottom-line over the long term while continuing to provide a positive social impact to our communities throughout the state." About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed-rate single-family mortgage product. Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances. ©2020 Crossroads Systems, Inc., Crossroads and Crossroads Systems are registered trademarks of Crossroads Systems, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Company Contact:

Crossroads Systems

IR@crossroads.com Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

CRSS@gatewayir.commailto:Investors@lastmile.holdings

(949) 574-3860 CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

ASSETS October 31,

2020

October 31,

2019 CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,127,059

$ 1,656,114 Restricted cash 3,004,051

2,583,057 Interest receivable 930,871

893,343 Current portion of notes receivable 1,527,234

1,447,842 Current portion of other notes receivable 7,014

339,429 Inventory 10,544,236

11,796,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 411,645

351,547 Total current assets 18,552,110

19,067,762







NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities, participations and allowance of $0 126,897,360

115,278,982 OTHER NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities, participations and allowance of $0 1,583,761

6,463,049 GOODWILL 18,566,966

18,566,966 DEFERRED TAX ASSET 18,300,334

19,680,324 OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS -

36,083







TOTAL ASSETS $ 183,900,531

$ 179,093,166







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 222,610

$ 289,230 Accrued liabilities 353,901

609,546 Escrow liabilities 2,886,249

2,646,581 Payroll Protection Program Loan 376,800

- Current portion of credit facilities 52,705,640

66,167,346 Current portion of other note payable (subordinated) 191,337

179,327 Current portion of acquisition notes payable 2,495,172

2,495,168 Total current liabilities 59,231,709

72,387,198







CREDIT FACILITIES, net of current maturities 62,470,640

45,608,430 OTHER NOTE PAYABLE, net of current maturities (subordinated) 1,144,235

1,335,571 ACQUISITION NOTES PAYABLE, net of current maturities (includes $2.2M subordinated) 10,582,769

12,418,163 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES -

- TOTAL LIABILITIES 133,429,353

131,749,362







EQUITY





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,971,994 shares issued and outstanding 6,172

5,972 Additional paid in capital 242,471,411

242,358,843 Accumulated deficit (210,059,912)

(213,074,517) Crossroads Systems, Inc. stockholders' equity 32,417,672

29,290,298 Non-controlling interests 18,053,506

18,053,506 TOTAL EQUITY 50,471,178

47,343,804







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 183,900,531

$ 179,093,166 CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



For the Twelve Months Ended

October 31,

2020

October 31,

2019 REVENUES





Interest income $ 12,633,818

$ 11,986,113 Property sales 23,461,898

25,330,557 Other revenue 538,876

387,264 Total revenues 36,634,592

37,703,935







COSTS AND EXPENSES





Interest expense 5,712,138

6,343,947 Cost of properties sold 20,297,457

21,138,085 General and administrative 2,027,976

1,962,626 Salaries and wages 2,839,113

2,788,032 Total costs and expenses 30,876,684

32,232,690







Income from operations 5,757,908

5,471,245







OTHER EXPENSES





Interest expense (734,005)

(1,110,230) Total other expenses (734,005)

(1,110,230)







Income before income tax provision 5,023,903

4,361,015







INCOME TAX PROVISION (1,377,572)

(1,990,988)







NET INCOME 3,646,331

2,370,027 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (631,726)

(617,582)







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ 3,014,605

$ 1,752,445







Earnings (loss) per share:













Cash income attributable to common shareholders 4,392,177

3,743,433 Weighted average shaes outstanding 5,971,994

5,971,994 Cash income per share $ 0.74

$ 0.63







CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

October 31,

2020

October 31,

2019 REVENUES





Interest income $ 3,294,195

3,160,107 Property sales 5,725,586

6,611,054 Other revenue 160,627

42,433 Total revenues 9,180,408

9,813,594







COSTS AND EXPENSES





Interest expense 1,343,316

1,682,942 Cost of properties sold 4,871,987

5,547,809 General and administrative 589,191

665,678 Salaries and wages 733,555

690,675 Total costs and expenses 7,538,049

8,587,105







Income from operations 1,642,359

1,226,489







OTHER EXPENSES





Interest expense (148,707)

(240,126) Total other expenses (148,707)

(240,126)







Income before income tax provision 1,493,652

986,363







INCOME TAX PROVISION (929,174)

(1,587,459)







NET INCOME 564,478

(601,096) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (158,795)

(155,546)







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ 405,683

$ (756,642)







Earnings (loss) per share:













Cash income attributable to common shareholders 1,334,857

830,817 Weighted average shaes outstanding 5,971,994

5,971,994 Cash income per share $ 0.22

$ 0.14







CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(except per share data)



October 31,

2020

October 31,

2019







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 3,646,331

3,987,299 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





used in operating activities:





Loss on derivative related activity (105,702)

225,620 Stock awards in settlement of liabilities 112,768

(1,681) Amortization of deferred financing fees 47,533

- Provision for income taxes 1,379,990

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Interest receivable (37,528)

(160,706) Notes receivable (Mortgages and other) (7,286,153)

(14,662,839) Inventory 1,252,194

(4,308,159) Prepaids and other assets (60,100)

(12,863) Accounts payable (66,620)

697,848 Accrued liabilities (149,943)

(276,849) Escrow liabilities 239,668

119,233 Net cash used in operating activities (1,027,561)

(14,393,096)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Restricted cash (420,994)

(41,127) Net cash used in investing activities (420,994)

(41,127)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Preferred equity contributions -

2,500,000 Preferred equity dividend distributions (631,726)

(663,658) Paycheck Protection Program loan 376,800

- Borrowings on credit facilities, net 36,701,455

16,593,569 Principal payments on credit facilities (33,300,951)

- Principal payments on other notes payable (179,326)

(167,695) Principal payments on acquisition note payable (1,846,840)

(4,415,983) Sale of participations in mortgage notes and other receivables 800,086

- Net cash provided by financing activities 1,919,498

13,846,234







Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 470,943

(587,989) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,656,114

2,323,614 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,127,057

$ 1,735,625







SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION





Cash paid for interest $ 6,613,755

$ 7,169,428 Cash paid for income taxes $ -

$ -







CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2020





Crossroads

Capital Plus









Systems, Inc.

Financial, LLC

Eliminations

Total ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,649

$ 2,106,410

$ -

$ 2,127,059 Restricted cash -

3,004,051

-

3,004,051 Interest receivable -

930,871

-

930,871 Current portion of notes receivable -

1,527,234

-

1,527,234 Current portion of other notes receivable -

7,014

-

7,014 Intercompany receivables 3,143,910

21,553,266

(24,697,176)

- Inventory -

10,544,236

-

10,544,236 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 147,392

264,253

-

411,645 Total current assets 3,311,951

39,937,335

(24,697,176)

18,552,110















NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current -

126,897,360

-

126,897,360 maturities and allowance of $0 -





-

- OTHER NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current -

1,583,761

-

1,583,761 maturities and allowance of $0 -





-

- GOODWILL 18,566,966

-

-

18,566,966 DEFERRED TAX ASSET 18,300,334

-

-

18,300,334 INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARY 13,386,175

-

(13,386,175)

- OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS -

-

-

-















TOTAL ASSETS $ 53,565,426

$ 168,418,456

$ (38,083,351)

$ 183,900,531















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable $ -

$ 222,610

$ -

$ 222,610 Accrued liabilities 40,444

313,460

-

353,904 Escrow liabilities -

2,886,249





2,886,249 Intercompany payables 21,553,266

-

(21,553,266)

- Paycheck Protection Program loan



376,800

-

376,800 Current portion of credit facilities -

52,705,640

-

52,705,640 Current portion of other note payable (subordinated debt) -





191,337

191,337 Current portion of acquisition notes payable -

-

2,495,172

2,495,172 Total current liabilities 21,593,710

56,504,759

(18,866,757)

59,231,712















CREDIT FACILITIES, net of current maturities -

62,470,640

-

62,470,640 OTHER NOTE PAYABLE, net of current maturities (subordinated) -

1,335,571

(191,337)

1,144,234 ACQUISITION NOTES PAYABLE, net of current maturities (includes $2.2M subordinated debt) 13,077,941

-

(2,495,172)

10,582,769 maturities (includes $2.2M subordinated debt)













TOTAL LIABILITIES 34,671,651

120,310,970

(21,553,266)

133,429,355















EQUITY













Common stock, $0.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares













authorized, 5,971,994 shares issued and outstanding 6,172

-

-

6,172 Additional paid in capital 242,473,090

-

-

242,473,090 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (223,585,487)

30,053,980

(16,530,085)

(210,061,592) Crossroads Systems, Inc. stockholders' equity 18,893,775

30,053,980

(16,530,085)

32,417,670 Non-controlling interests -

18,053,506

-

18,053,506 TOTAL EQUITY 18,893,775

48,107,486

(16,530,085)

50,471,176 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 53,565,426

$ 168,418,456

$ (38,083,351)

$ 183,900,531 CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2020

Crossroads

Capital Plus







Systems, Inc.

Financial, LLC



Total













REVENUES











Interest income $ -

$ 12,633,818



$ 12,633,818 Property sales -

23,461,898



23,461,898 Other revenue -

538,876



538,876 Total revenues -

36,634,592



36,634,592













COSTS AND EXPENSES











Interest expense -

5,712,138



5,712,138 Cost of properties sold -

20,297,457



20,297,457 General and administrative 305,646

1,722,330



2,027,976 Salaries and wages 114,449

2,724,664



2,839,113 Total costs and expenses 420,095

30,456,589



30,876,684













Income (loss) from operations (420,095)

6,178,003



5,757,908













OTHER EXPENSES











Interest expense (734,005)

-



(734,005) Total other expenses (734,005)

-



(734,005)













Income (loss) before income tax provision (1,154,100)

6,178,003



5,023,903













INCOME TAX PROVISION (1,377,572)

-



(1,377,572)













NET INCOME (LOSS) (2,531,671)

6,178,003



3,646,331 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests -

(631,726)



(631,726) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO











CONTROLLING INTERESTS (2,531,671)

5,546,277



3,014,605 CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2020



Crossroads

Capital Plus







Systems, Inc.

Financial, LLC



Total













REVENUES











Interest income $ -

$ 3,294,195



$ 3,294,195 Property sales -

5,725,586



5,725,586 Other revenue -

160,627



160,627 Total revenues -

9,180,408



9,180,408













COSTS AND EXPENSES











Interest expense -

1,343,316



1,343,316 Cost of properties sold -

4,871,987



4,871,987 General and administrative 87,657

501,534



589,191 Salaries and wages 68,592

664,963



733,555 Total costs and expenses 156,248

7,381,801



7,538,049













Income (loss) from operations (156,248)

1,798,607



1,642,359













OTHER EXPENSES











Interest expense (148,707)

-



(148,707) Total other expenses (148,707)

-



(148,707)













Income (loss) before income tax provision (304,956)

1,798,607



1,493,652













INCOME TAX PROVISION (929,174)

-



(929,174)













NET INCOME (LOSS) (1,234,129)

1,798,607



564,478 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests -

(158,795)



(158,795) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO











CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ (1,234,129)

$ 1,639,813



$ 405,683













Shareholder Report for

the Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year Ended

October 31, 2020

Crossroads Systems, Inc.

Delaware 74-284664



(State of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

8214 Westchester Drive

Suite 950

Dallas, TX 75225

(Address of principal executive office)



(214) 999-0149

(Company's telephone number)

Common Stock

$0.001 Par Value

Trading Symbol: CRSS

Trading Market: OTCQB



75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized

5,971,994 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of October 31, 2020 Dear Fellow Shareholder: As we wrap up our third fiscal year since the Crossroads and Capital Plus Financial (CPF) business combination, we find ourselves a much stronger and unified organization despite the unique and challenging environment being experienced by the rest of the world. Our teams are still largely working remotely, and we've been fortunate to not have any material exposures to the virus throughout our workforce. We have been highly encouraged by the resiliency among our borrowers despite the ongoing pandemic. The State of Texas' commitment to getting citizens safely back to work has allowed many within the housing and construction industry to return to work confidently, which has led to a material decrease in the level of forbearance requests as well as an improvement in payment schedules. We have also experienced the additional positive impact of operating at nearly full potential in securing new inventory and facilitating new transactions for families looking for more permanent places of residence. The single-family market in Texas is incredibly tight which bodes well for our homes for sale but can pose challenges to procuring inventory. As a social enterprise, we've placed a great deal of trust in our borrowers. For many of these families, the purchase of a home through CPF is their first credit transaction of any kind. While most conventional banking and financing institutions perceive this lack of credit history as a liability, we view it as an opportunity—which has been clearly evidenced by our superior portfolio performance over time. At the end of the fiscal year, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) reported a single-family delinquency rate of 2.89% whereas our borrowers collectively represent a delinquency rate of only 0.9%. The delinquency rate is based on the number of mortgage loans that are three monthly payments or more past due or in the process of foreclosure. Although the court system has temporarily delayed the processing of foreclosures because of the pandemic, this period's delinquency rate is in line with last period's rate of 0.9%. It is important to recognize that our borrower's credit standing is purely out of insufficient history vs. poor performance. Our process of alternative, socially conscious underwriting has enabled a previously ignored segment of the population to access the same housing products and services that other populations have had ready access to for decades, and they are performing better and more reliably than traditional borrowers during these uncertain times. Evidence suggests that our borrowers are taking conservative leverage positions in-line with a responsible fiscal management approach. For qualified mortgage (QM) underwriters like CPF, we require borrowers to maintain debt-to-income (DTI) ratios below 43%. The average DTI ratio in our portfolio, however, is only 24%. The conservative leveraging that our borrowers employ provides us with further comfort in knowing that they can afford mortgage payments and continue to pay on time. In the unfortunate event that it becomes necessary, we have equipped ourselves to be able to rapidly turn around inventory to mitigate perceived risks around delinquency and foreclosure. As a vertically integrated company that purchases, renovates, resells, and finances homes, we are capable of quickly reabsorbing properties into the rehab and resale cycles, typically in 60 to 95 days. This capability reduces our portfolio risk. The current bank rate environment has been favorable to us, which we expect to contribute to an increase in demand for single-family homes in the coming years. This dynamic serves both us and our borrowers well. We expect more families, especially those in the communities that CPF serves, to take advantage of the favorable rates available to them as we enter the Spring 2021 season, which is historically characterized by increased sales volume. In preparation for this higher sales activity, during the fourth quarter, we purchased land in McAllen, TX located in the Rio Grande Valley that we intend to develop into approximately 48 single-family homes. While this purchase is somewhat of a departure from our normal operating activities, we believe the demand for these homes will prove to make this investment a prescient one. In spearheading the development process on our own, we're able to design homes to meet the unique needs of our borrowers while also having more control over the supply chain. Given our deep knowledge of development, construction, and real estate management, we are confident in our ability to execute this exciting opportunity. We believe this new approach can significantly enhance our margins and encourage a greater number of prospective homeowners to make purchases. Throughout this year, we have been impressed by the reliable growth of our mortgage portfolio as well as the significant improvements that we have made in key profitability metrics. At the end of the fiscal year, our mortgage loan portfolio balance totaled $128.9 million and generated $12.6 million in interest income. For the fiscal fourth quarter, CPF generated $3.3 million in interest income and added $5.5 million in new mortgages. Cash income attributable to common shareholders for the fiscal fourth quarter was $1.3 million, up 55% from $831,000 in the same period last year. For the fiscal year, CPF generated $12.6 million in interest income and added $21.7 million in new mortgages. Cash income attributable to common shareholders for the fiscal year was $4.4 million, resulting in a cash income per share of $0.74. It is important to note that these figures include several one-time operating expenses due to our pending acquisition of Rice Bancshares (RBI). Adjusting for these expenses, our profitability metrics are even stronger, resulting in an adjusted EPS of $.82. On RBI, we are continuing to make progress on consummating a transaction soon and are optimistic about getting a deal done in the new year subject to regulatory approvals. There are many reasons why RBI represents an exciting addition to the Crossroads family. First of all, we expect the transaction to provide immediate earnings accretion to our shareholders. We also benefit from a sizable 300 basis point reduction in the cost of capital, which will prove even more valuable as we continue adding to our inventory for the coming Spring season. This cost of funds index is currently 50 basis points and yields on deposits are closer to 10 to 15 bps but for conservative modeling, we are assuming 300 bps in savings to our current trailing 6 month cost of funds rate of 4.66% and full impact on new loan production. Additionally, we see operational cost savings and non-interest income expansion opportunities for the bank. While the process can be long and arduous, the timeline is still where we anticipated it to be and we look forward to providing an update on this and other opportunities. Looking ahead, we are cautiously optimistic about a return to loan and portfolio growth. While many indicators are pointing towards positive results for a potential vaccine and subsequent nationwide rollout, we are continuing to focus on what is within our control and remaining prudent concerning employee safety and our finances. The macroeconomic backdrop of the single-family home market remains strong both in Texas and throughout the U.S., which bodes well for the long term. We are eager to continue working with our existing borrowers as well as prospective homebuyers next year and are grateful to work with an incredibly passionate and resilient group of families who constantly validate our mission. Saludos Cordiales, Robert H. Alpert & Eric A. Donnelly View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossroads-systems-reports-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-301191579.html SOURCE Crossroads Systems

© PRNewswire 2020 Latest news "Companies" 08:12a PTC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 08:11a EXPERT VIEWS : India's November retail inflation eases to 6.93% - government RE 08:11a GETECH : 2017 Interim Report PU 08:11a AUDI : Sport customer racing successful with its customers worldwide again in 2020 PU 08:11a E W SCRIPPS : Scripps announces proposed placement of senior notes PR 08:11a COMMSCOPE : Announces Industry First 204MHz Digital Return PU 08:11a B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Board of Directors - Minute PU 08:11a AKER : Awarded First Fish Farm Assembly Contract PU 08:11a PEMBINA PIPELINE : plans $785M in capital spending for 2021, restarts work on two key projects AQ 08:11a MANCHESTER UNITED : Man United to face Spanish leader Sociedad in Europa League AQ