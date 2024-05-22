STORY: :: Crowds bid farewell to Iran's President Raisi at Tehran's Grand Mosque

:: Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash along with his foreign minister and seven others

:: His body will be transferred to his hometown Mashahd for burial on Thursday

:: May 21, 2024

:: Tehran, Iran

After the weekend crash, Raisi's body was flown from Tabriz, the closest major city to the remote crash site, to Tehran airport before heading to the holy Shi'ite Muslim city of Qom. From there, it returned to the capital to lie at Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque before being transferred to his hometown of Mashahd, in eastern Iran, for burial on Thursday (May 23).

The death of the president came at a time of deepening crisis between the Iranian clerical leadership and society at large over issues from tightening social and political controls to economic hardship.