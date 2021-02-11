Crown PropTech Acquisitions : Announces Closing of $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including Full Exercise by Underwriters to Purchase Additional Shares

Crown PropTech Acquisitions (the “Company”) announced the closing today of its initial public offering of 27,600,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 3,600,000 units sold to the underwriters pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “CPTK.U” on February 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “CPTK” and “CPTK WS,” respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to concentrate on businesses that provide technological innovation to the broader real estate ecosystem. This includes a focus on businesses that provide technological solutions that make the built environment more accessible, connected, dynamic, efficient, experiential and sustainable.

Certain funds and accounts managed by subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc. have agreed to make an anchor investment in the Company.

The management team is being led by Richard Chera, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and director, co-founder and Senior Managing Director of Crown Acquisitions Inc. and co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ReWyre®; and Dr. Pius Sprenger, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and director, who was formerly an executive of Cantor Fitzgerald and Deutsche Bank. Rasheq Zarif is serving as the lead strategic advisor to the Company.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering.

