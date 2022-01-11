Crown Sterling Announces Launch of Native App & Wallet for Crown Sovereign Token

Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Crown Sterling Limited LLC announced the public launch of its native wallet and secure messaging application today. The app allows Crown Sovereign Token (CSOV) holders to store their tokens, make transfers in and out of the wallet, and access details to unlock private sale tokens. Token holders can also utilize the mail feature of the app to send encrypted messages and digital assets using the company's proprietary cryptographic protocol, CrownEncrypt.

Key Takeaways:

Today, Crown Sterling announced the public launch of the desktop wallet and app for the Crown Sovereign Token, a quantum-resistant utility token.

The app delivery front-runs a series of notable announcements in 2022, including new exchange launches and additional in-app features.

Sarson Funds believes digital asset investors must keep a close eye on advancements in data security in order to keep their assets safe.

