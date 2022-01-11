Log in
Crown Sterling Announces Launch of Native App & Wallet for Crown Sovereign Token

01/11/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Crown Sterling Limited LLC announced the public launch of its native wallet and secure messaging application today. The app allows Crown Sovereign Token (CSOV) holders to store their tokens, make transfers in and out of the wallet, and access details to unlock private sale tokens. Token holders can also utilize the mail feature of the app to send encrypted messages and digital assets using the company's proprietary cryptographic protocol, CrownEncrypt.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Today, Crown Sterling announced the public launch of the desktop wallet and app for the Crown Sovereign Token, a quantum-resistant utility token.
  • The app delivery front-runs a series of notable announcements in 2022, including new exchange launches and additional in-app features.
  • Sarson Funds believes digital asset investors must keep a close eye on advancements in data security in order to keep their assets safe.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/109758_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.

For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

Contacts:

Christine Lenzo
Info@kmslmedia.com

Source: Sarson Funds

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109758


© Newsfilecorp 2022
HOT NEWS