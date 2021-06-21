Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crown Sterling : Declares 'Data Bill Of Rights' For Consumers

06/21/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC., a leader in data sovereignty technologies, has established a "Data Bill of Rights" declaring digital assets to be the intangible personal property of consumers (known as "original producers").   

Crown Sterling Limited is a leader in formally recognizing the right for consumers to own, protect, manage, and monetize their digitally produced data.  

The "Data Bill of Rights" declaration proposes that data, created by the individual, be recognized under the same laws and protections as personal or intellectual property:

 "We believe that digital assets are the intangible personal property of the original producer and therefore are protected by the United States Constitution, including the 4th and 5th Amendments; the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including Articles 12 and 17; the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, including Articles 7 and 8; and the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, including Article 8." 

Since the early stages of the internet, online communication has revolutionized search engines, social media, and e-commerce which has allowed digital assets such as personal data to be unintentionally and freely relinquished by consumers, often to companies that had previously paid for or requested that information. These digital assets are regarded as "intangible property" and should be subject to the same regulations that govern property law rather than privacy law. According to Brittany Kaiser, data ownership and Crown Sterling Advisory Board member, privacy laws are insufficient to regulate such intangible assets, "we don't have national federal privacy law in the United States."

"With Data now globally recognized as the world's most valuable asset, the stakes have never been higher and we believe that only individual consumers have the right to own, control, monetize and ultimately determine their digital destiny," said Robert E. Grant, Founder and CEO of Crown Sterling Limited LLC. 

Continued advancements in digital technologies have eliminated any sense of consumer privacy or control in relation to other commonly regulated tangible contexts. Most companies have been operating in a largely unregulated space, delegating the role of consumer consent to confusing user agreements meant to conflate freedom of access with personal privacy. The lack of solid encryption and data security also leaves individuals vulnerable to data and identity theft, costing a collective untold millions in time, money, and assets.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-sterling-declares-data-bill-of-rights-for-consumers-301316670.html

SOURCE Crown Sterling


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pLetter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to North Korea
PU
03:41pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT  : Lil Baby Announces 2021 The Back Outside Tour With Special Guest Lil Durk
PU
03:40pBitcoin sees 6th straight week of outflows -CoinShares
RE
03:40pSEC Obtains Asset Freeze Against Offshore Fund and Its Operators
NE
03:39pLIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY  : Fact Sheet
PU
03:38pWilliams says fed needs to think about what is missing after fednow and other innovations are out there
RE
03:38pWilliams says fed is still in exploratory phase and trying to understand potential uses of a central bank digital currency
RE
03:37p'I REGRET ANY HARM : ' Short seller compensates target in rare move
RE
03:36pLORDSTOWN MOTORS  : is 'evaluating strategic partners' in funding search
RE
03:36pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Brazil's Petrobras disqualifies Excelerate Energy's bid on LNG lease
RE
Latest news "Companies"