Crude oil import volumes more than double

Crude oil import volumes more than doubled in the December 2020 quarter, bouncing back from recent lows, Stats NZ said today.

Import volumes for primary fuels and lubricants, which primarily covers crude oil, rose 129.4 percent on the previous quarter. The rise follows two consecutive quarters of falling import volumes in June and September 2020.

'This is the largest quarterly percentage increase in crude oil import volumes since the series began in September 1982,' business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said.

'However, import volumes for crude oil remain leaner than they were a year ago.'

Annually, import volumes for primary fuels and lubricants were down 3.2 percent on the previous December quarter.

'In the September 2020 quarter, New Zealand imported more petrol and diesel while local refining was temporarily suspended,' Mr Downes said.

'Now that refining has resumed, crude oil imports are back up and petrol and diesel imports are down.'

Crude oil import volumes had dropped to zero in the month of July (see Crude oil imports dry up in July) before picking up again.