Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crude oil import volumes more than double

03/01/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crude oil import volumes more than doubled in the December 2020 quarter, bouncing back from recent lows, Stats NZ said today.

Import volumes for primary fuels and lubricants, which primarily covers crude oil, rose 129.4 percent on the previous quarter. The rise follows two consecutive quarters of falling import volumes in June and September 2020.

'This is the largest quarterly percentage increase in crude oil import volumes since the series began in September 1982,' business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said.

'However, import volumes for crude oil remain leaner than they were a year ago.'

Annually, import volumes for primary fuels and lubricants were down 3.2 percent on the previous December quarter.

'In the September 2020 quarter, New Zealand imported more petrol and diesel while local refining was temporarily suspended,' Mr Downes said.

'Now that refining has resumed, crude oil imports are back up and petrol and diesel imports are down.'

Crude oil import volumes had dropped to zero in the month of July (see Crude oil imports dry up in July) before picking up again.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:50:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pUNITI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES  : Opens New Facility in Lodi, CA
PU
05:54pAPPFOLIO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pACCO BRANDS CORPORATION  : Prices Private Offering of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
05:53pCHINA REINSURANCE  : Circular of the first extraordinary general meeting of 2021
PU
05:53pThompson Hospitality Founder and CEO to Get Spotlight at Fairfax County EDA's March 2 Entrepreneurship Workshop
BU
05:52pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : shares rise on strong current-quarter forecast, upbeat results
RE
05:52pNCS MULTISTAGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:52pELDORADO GOLD  : QMX Files Management Information Circular For Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05:52pORION ACQUISITION CORP.  : Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark best day in nearly four months after bond-driven rout
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ