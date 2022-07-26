Crude spill hits environmentally-sensitive area in Venezuela -sources

CARACAS, July 26 (Reuters) - Crude oil spilling from one of
state-run PDVSA's joint ventures has hit an environmentally
sensitive area at Venezuela's eastern region, three sources
close to the operations said on Tuesday.
Oil spills and gas leaks have become frequent in recent
years in Venezuela, where lack of investment and delayed
maintenance have contributed to the deterioration of PDVSA's
aging energy infrastructure.
The leak came from an oil well at Platform G, one of the
sources said, referring to infrastructure located at the
Pedernales shallow-water field in eastern Venezuela. It was
first discovered on Saturday, according to the sources.
The platform belongs to PDVSA-controlled joint venture
Petrowarao. Anglo-French oil company Perenco has a 40%-stake in
the largely idled project.
"That area is dilapidated and abandoned. It has old rusty
wells that still have crude trapped inside," the source said.
Photos provided by the sources, seen by Reuters, showed a
long black stain at the shore and in the Orinoco River's waters,
near fishing towns in the Orinoco Delta. The photos also showed
crew with protective gear cleaning up the beaches.
PDVSA and Venezuela's information ministry did not
immediately reply to requests for comment.
The Pedernales field is close to Venezuela's Orinoco Delta
National Park, an area of largely uninhabited tropical lowland
grasslands where the vast Orinoco River meets the ocean. It is
known for its rainforest, mangroves, rich bird life and
wildlife.
About a decade ago, before the collapse of Venezuela's oil
production, the Pedernales field produced about 5,000 barrels
per day of crude, according to independent estimates. The field
lacks electricity, adding to the locale's isolation, the source
added.
(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Deisy Buitrago in
Caracas and Tibisay Romero in Valencia. Writing by Marianna
Parraga
Editing by Marguerita Choy)