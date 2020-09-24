Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crude steady as rising European COVID-19 cases offset U.S. oil stock draw

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 03:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil pumps are seen in Karnes County

Oil prices were steady on Thursday as a new wave of coronavirus cases in Europe led several countries to reimpose travel restrictions, offsetting a bullish drop in U.S. crude and fuel inventories.

Brent futures settled 17 cents, or 0.4%, higher at $41.94 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 38 cents, or 1.0%, to end at $40.31.

That cut Brent's premium over WTI <WTCLc1-LCOc1> to its smallest closing level since late May when WTI settled higher than Brent on one day.

"Oil prices (are) stable for now but downside pressure remains ... due to rising COVID numbers across Europe," said Craig Erlam, senior analysts at OANDA.

Britain, Germany and France imposed new restrictions to stem the coronavirus spread - all factors affecting fuel demand.

Prices were also capped by data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid diminishing government funding.

"Oil prices are holding up pretty well despite the lack of additional U.S. government stimulus," Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago said, noting the market received support from this week's U.S. oil inventory data and a rise in the stock market.

U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate inventories all fell last week, according to government data on Wednesday.

U.S. fuel demand, however, remains subdued as the pandemic limits travel. The four-week average gasoline demand last week was down 9% from a year earlier, government data showed.

Looking forward, a senior executive at U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips said global demand will return to 100 million barrels per day and grow from there.

On the supply side, the market remains wary of a resumption of exports from Libya, although it is unclear how quickly it can ramp up volumes.

An oil tanker was loading a crude cargo on Thursday from one of three recently reopened Libyan terminals, with more loadings expected over the coming days.

By Scott DiSavino

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.70% 33.53 Delayed Quote.-49.38%
WTI 1.81% 40.138 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pLeader of canada's opposition new democrats, asked whether he will back liberal govt in confidence vote, says he is concentrating all efforts on talks over aid package
RE
03:24pLeader of canada's opposition new democrats says he is still negotiating with government over demand for paid sick leave
RE
03:24pLeader of canada's opposition new democrats says he is "very hopeful" party can resolve outstanding issues with liberal govt over its covid-19 plan
RE
03:22pU.s.-based money market funds saw outflows of $2.7 billion in latest week, ninth outflow in a row -lipper
RE
03:22pU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday shed $13.6 bllion, largest outflow in 14 weeks-lipper
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14pFDA flags health risks from 'Benadryl Challenge'
RE
03:10pBoE's Haldane says speed of reactions to COVID crisis gives hope
RE
03:10pFLYING DUTCHMAN : Cargoes of Iranian fuel seized by U.S. remain at sea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
2EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : 4Q Profit Rises, Revenue Falls
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group