Cruise Passengers: Q1/2021​

04/28/2021 | 05:23am EDT
28 April 2021 | 1100 hrs | 077/2021

Total cruise passenger traﬃc during the ﬁ rst quarter of 2021 amounted to 7,966 passengers, a decrease of 80.2 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020.

Cruise Passengers: Q1/2021

During the ﬁ rst quarter of 2021, there were 9 cruise liner calls in Malta, the same number as in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Transit passengers accounted for the absolute majority of total traﬃc, reaching 7,963 passengers. On average, every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 885 passengers, 3,579 less than the previous year (Table 1).

EU nationals comprised the largest share of total cruise passengers during the period under review, at 94.7 per cent. The major market was Italy with 5,854 passengers, accounting for 73.5 per cent of the total passengers. The total number of cruise passengers from Non-EU countries during the quarter under review stood at 421, of whom 14.3 per cent were United States nationals. Overall, EU and Non-EU passengers decreased by 64.9 per cent and 97.7 per cent respectively, when compared to the same period in 2020 (Table 1).

Female passengers amounted to 4,102 and comprised 51.5 per cent of the total traﬃc. The largest share of passengers, or 37.7 per cent, fell within the 40 to 59 age bracket, followed by the 20 to 39 category, at 28.6 per cent (Table1)

Chart 1. Total cruise passenger traﬃc

thousand passengers

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D

J F M A M J J

A S O N D

J F M

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2020

2021

period

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Tourism and Education Statistics Unit

1

Contact us:

National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Cruise passengers by period and passenger characteristics

Characteristics

January-March

Change

2019

2020

2021

2021/2020

Total traffic1

78,051

40,175

7,966

-32,209

Transit

77,853

40,116

7,963

-32,153

Landed

198

59

3

-56

of which:

Passengers on cruise liners berthed in Gozo

-

-

-

-

Passengers staying overnight

-

893

-

-893

Country2 of Nationality

EU

51,419

21,512

7,545

-13,967

of which:

France

8,946

4,283

859

-3,424

Germany

6,666

2,514

435

-2,079

Italy

18,654

9,179

5,854

-3,325

Malta

76

2

5

3

Spain

5,398

2,287

73

-2,214

United Kingdom

5,610

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

26,632

18,663

421

-18,242

of which:

Australia

1,558

507

-

-507

Canada

1,737

444

-

-444

Japan

2,491

1,850

2

-1,848

United Kingdom

n/a

2,879

4

-2,875

United States

5,052

2,794

60

-2,734

Sex

Males

36,421

18,925

3,864

-15,061

Females

41,630

21,250

4,102

-17,148

Age group

0-19

12,597

7,507

1,334

-6,173

20-39

13,550

7,761

2,276

-5,485

40-59

24,499

12,988

3,006

-9,982

60-79

25,149

10,690

1,292

-9,398

80+

2,256

1,229

58

-1,171

Cruise liner calls3

21

9

9

-

  • See methodological note 5.
  • See methodological notes 3 and 4.
    3 See methodological note 6. Note: n/a: not applicable

2

Methodological Notes

1.

The data in this release is compiled on the basis of administrative records supplied by Transport Malta.

2.

Cruise liners calling at both Malta and Gozo during a single voyage are recorded as one cruise liner call.

3.

Owing to the UK's exit from the European Union (with effect

from 1st February 2020), UK data is statistically classified

as Non-EU from January 2020 for all the tables. Requests for further clarification may be directed to the Tourism and

Education Statistics Unit.

4.

Due to the UK's re-classification following exit from the European Union on 1st February 2020, comparability of totals

between same periods should be treated with caution.

5.

The majority of passengers embarking on cruise liners from Malta generally end their trip at the same destination.

Embarkations are therefore not included in total traffic figures, in order to avoid double counting. This measure was

adopted as from News Release no. 079/2013, dated 23 April 2013. The referred news release also includes figures for

2011 and 2012.

6.

Owing to the COVID-19 situation, for the year 2020, cruise liner calls were stopped from 10th March to 21st August.

7.

For clarity, embarkation figures for the period under review are being provided:

Embarkations

2019

2020

2021

January-March

144

46

-

8.

Definitions:

Cruise passenger traffic: comprises transit passengers and passengers who land in Malta.

Embarkations: comprise all cruise passengers who are either Maltese or who are foreigners who arrive in Malta by

other means of transport.

Transit passengers: comprise all cruise passengers who arrive in and leave Malta on the same cruise ship.

Landed passengers: comprise all cruise passengers who arrive in Malta on a cruise ship and leave by other means

of transport, or alternatively, stay in Malta.

Passengers staying overnight: comprise passengers who spend at least one night in the Maltese Islands, either

onboard the cruise ship or on land.

Average number of passengers per vessel: computed by dividing total cruise passenger traffic by the number of

cruise liner calls.

9.

References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.

10.

More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:

https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/ConceptDetails.aspx?id=388

11.

A detailed news release calendar is available on:

https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx

3

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
