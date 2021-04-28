28 April 2021 | 1100 hrs | 077/2021

Total cruise passenger traﬃc during the ﬁ rst quarter of 2021 amounted to 7,966 passengers, a decrease of 80.2 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020.

Cruise Passengers: Q1/2021

During the ﬁ rst quarter of 2021, there were 9 cruise liner calls in Malta, the same number as in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Transit passengers accounted for the absolute majority of total traﬃc, reaching 7,963 passengers. On average, every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 885 passengers, 3,579 less than the previous year (Table 1).

EU nationals comprised the largest share of total cruise passengers during the period under review, at 94.7 per cent. The major market was Italy with 5,854 passengers, accounting for 73.5 per cent of the total passengers. The total number of cruise passengers from Non-EU countries during the quarter under review stood at 421, of whom 14.3 per cent were United States nationals. Overall, EU and Non-EU passengers decreased by 64.9 per cent and 97.7 per cent respectively, when compared to the same period in 2020 (Table 1).

Female passengers amounted to 4,102 and comprised 51.5 per cent of the total traﬃc. The largest share of passengers, or 37.7 per cent, fell within the 40 to 59 age bracket, followed by the 20 to 39 category, at 28.6 per cent (Table1) 

Chart 1. Total cruise passenger traﬃc