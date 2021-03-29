Log in
Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group :™ and Waffle Join Forces to Help Protect Your Furry Friend

03/29/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
AKRON, Ohio, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not easy for a pet parent to refuse the treatment their dog or cat needs because of cost. Pet insurance makes it easier to say yes to recommended treatments. To provide pet parents with customizable and high-quality coverage, Waffle and Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™, through its licensed agency, are joining forces to distribute ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance, available in all 50 States.

"When we designed Waffle, we went through a rigorous process to identify the most user-friendly and credible insurance products that address the particular pain points in each personal line," said Quentin Coolen, Cofounder & CEO of Waffle. "There is no one better than the Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group to help protect our furry buddies that many of us, including myself, consider to be an integral part of our family."

With ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance available directly on the Waffle platform, pet parents can select plans for dogs and cats that may include coverage for accidents, illnesses, hereditary and congenital conditions, alternative therapies, behavioral issues, chronic conditions, prescription medication, and microchip implementation. Pet parents can also add preventive care coverage for an additional cost to help cover things like vaccines, flea and tick medication, heartworm preventative, and dental cleanings that can help keep your pet from getting sick. Other services like wellness exams and screenings are covered up to a scheduled amount and give your veterinarian the opportunity to detect health issues in the early stages, which can mean a better outcome for your pet. 

"We're excited to roll out our ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program with Waffle," said Rob Hall, Assistant Vice President for Partnerships at Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. "Waffle's unique platform will allow us to reach more pet parents looking to help their dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives."

To learn more about Waffle, please visit www.trywaffle.com.

To learn more about Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, please visit https://www.cfpetinsurance.com.

About Waffle
Waffle Labs, Inc. (Waffle) is reinventing personal insurance by offering the "YOU" insurance – a one-stop shop to meet all your insurance needs through high-quality products.

About Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™
Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (C&F Pet) is committed to helping pet parents get access to reliable and affordable pet health insurance plans. With a history dating back to 1997, making it one of the original providers in the U.S., C&F Pet utilizes various go-to-market strategies, including direct-to-consumer, employee benefits, white labels, and other partnerships. Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), and produced by C&F Insurance Agency, Inc.(NPN # 3974227), a Crum & Forster company. More information can be found at www.cfpetinsurance.com.

The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. Through a licensing agreement, the ASPCA receives a royalty fee that is in exchange for use of the ASPCA's marks and is not a charitable contribution. More information on ASPCA Pet Health Insurance can be found online at www.aspcapetinsurance.com.

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, Crum & Forster, and C&F are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Crum & Forster is comprised of leading and well-established property and casualty business units.

Media Contact:
Travis Reynolds, AVP, Media Relations
travis.r@cfinspet.com
(234) 231-1830

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crum--forster-pet-insurance-group-and-waffle-join-forces-to-help-protect-your-furry-friend-301257050.html

SOURCE Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group


© PRNewswire 2021
